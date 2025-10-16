Genetic Designs and Proto-Genes
The min integrity divisor has been reduced. This means that the final stats of a proto-gene have been increased 25% in the low-end (min).,
The base multiplier of Q1 Proto-genes have been increased 10%.,
Added Refiner model and UI. While it is interactable, the refiner is not yet functional (Coming soon!),
Bosses
Bosses have been polished and fixed some exploits.,
Bosses have some increases in shield health (Brontes) and armor health (Heph).,
Tweaked some hitboxes.,
Tweaked the damage math related to bosses.,
Expeditions
Hardcore mode will spawn bigger hordes.,
The Matrix will move and give birth slightly earlier.,
Bugfixes
FIxed a bug where buying a genetic design didn't properly refeshed and subtracted the collected DNA as expected on client.
