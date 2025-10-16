 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20412132 Edited 16 October 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Genetic Designs and Proto-Genes

  • The min integrity divisor has been reduced. This means that the final stats of a proto-gene have been increased 25% in the low-end (min).,

  • The base multiplier of Q1 Proto-genes have been increased 10%.,

  • Added Refiner model and UI. While it is interactable, the refiner is not yet functional (Coming soon!),

Bosses

  • Bosses have been polished and fixed some exploits.,

  • Bosses have some increases in shield health (Brontes) and armor health (Heph).,

  • Tweaked some hitboxes.,

  • Tweaked the damage math related to bosses.,

Expeditions

  • Hardcore mode will spawn bigger hordes.,

  • The Matrix will move and give birth slightly earlier.,

Bugfixes

  • FIxed a bug where buying a genetic design didn't properly refeshed and subtracted the collected DNA as expected on client.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
