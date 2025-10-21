*New Asura hero: Yoiko, the Shrine Miko.

*Limited-time event: Extermination Protocol: Jack-o'-Naut

*Limited-time Gacha: spend Skin Fragments to redeem Gacha Coins and draw for brand-new rare skins.

-Grimaldi's Grin: Premium Choice skin for Ruthven.

-Other 6 Halloween-themed skins.

*New Mirage Pass starts on Oct. 28, with Alessia's Supreme Pass skin: 24-Carrot Bouncer. This Mirage Pass cycle is shortened to about 1.5 months. Unlocking Supreme Pass instantly raises your Pass level by 5.