 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20412115 Edited 21 October 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

*New Asura hero: Yoiko, the Shrine Miko.

*Limited-time event: Extermination Protocol: Jack-o'-Naut

*Limited-time Gacha: spend Skin Fragments to redeem Gacha Coins and draw for brand-new rare skins.

-Grimaldi's Grin: Premium Choice skin for Ruthven.

-Other 6 Halloween-themed skins.

*New Mirage Pass starts on Oct. 28, with Alessia's Supreme Pass skin: 24-Carrot Bouncer. This Mirage Pass cycle is shortened to about 1.5 months. Unlocking Supreme Pass instantly raises your Pass level by 5.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1761381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link