 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20412105 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Version: Rocket League v2.60
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: October 17, 2025, at 10 AM PT / 5 PM UTC

Changes and Updates

Changes to Text Reporting 

  • Players can now report suspected violations of our rules directly from their Game or Party chat conversation, instead of having to go to a player’s profile to report. 

  • When you submit a text report, it includes your recent text chat messages as evidence for Epic to review.  

  • There are now two new text chat reporting settings available to players under the “Chat” tab: 

    • Always On: Text reporting will be on in every text chat conversation, including Party and Game chats.

    • Off When Possible: Text reporting will be off in Party chat where all players have text reporting “Off When Possible.”

  • Text reporting will be on in all Game chats and in Party chats that include at least one player with text reporting set to “Always On.” Text reporting is always on for players under 18. 

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.

Changed files in this update

Windows TAGame Win Depot 252951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link