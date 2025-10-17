Version: Rocket League v2.60
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: October 17, 2025, at 10 AM PT / 5 PM UTC
Changes and Updates
Changes to Text Reporting
Players can now report suspected violations of our rules directly from their Game or Party chat conversation, instead of having to go to a player’s profile to report.
When you submit a text report, it includes your recent text chat messages as evidence for Epic to review.
There are now two new text chat reporting settings available to players under the “Chat” tab:
Always On: Text reporting will be on in every text chat conversation, including Party and Game chats.
Off When Possible: Text reporting will be off in Party chat where all players have text reporting “Off When Possible.”
Text reporting will be on in all Game chats and in Party chats that include at least one player with text reporting set to “Always On.” Text reporting is always on for players under 18.
You can learn more about text reporting in our text and voice reporting FAQs.
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.
