Build 0.2.3 release
Unity security update
🦈Shuro here. Unity recently had a major security issue and I had to update to the newest version. This brought a lot of errors in the console, but now the game is no longer with the security issue. That transition actually brought a lot of new tools, but I had to adapt a lot of old ones. Ngl that transition was frustrating and long, because I was using an old version of Unity...
New Hub
Introducing new hub. Played with layout a lot, adding private room, chill zone, upgrade room and shooting range. Player now can test weapons in the hub against a training dummy. Also added a working bar. There, Player can mix their own drinks with different ingredients. Each ingredient gives a bonus to specific tag: +5% chance to get card of that tag on Level Up. Mix together up to 5 ingredients to change the luck a bit. Some additional areas are locked in the Hub, I'm still cooking them. Now for the rest of additions and fixes.
Additions and Fixes:
Avast Antivirus was checking the executable file, causing blue border to appear on launching the game for the first time. After 20 seconds, the game restarted. Checked on VirusTotal, everything should be fine, but if that will happen again, please message me.
Added a slightly darker vignette.
Changed the drop chance of skill cards during Level Up. Overall, first skills that are opening each skill tree will now drop less.
Raised the amount of enemies on Mage Girl and Golem mini bosses.
Optimised the amount of materials in game, hopefully increasing the performance.
FIXED: The rotation of the gun wasn't working during the reload.
FIXED: When loading into the hub for the first time, the default weapon wasn't lit up on the wall.
FIXED: Lost runs in the list of recent runs were marked as "Victory".
Changed files in this update