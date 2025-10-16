Build 0.2.3 release

Unity security update

🦈Shuro here. Unity recently had a major security issue and I had to update to the newest version. This brought a lot of errors in the console, but now the game is no longer with the security issue. That transition actually brought a lot of new tools, but I had to adapt a lot of old ones. Ngl that transition was frustrating and long, because I was using an old version of Unity...

New Hub

Introducing new hub. Played with layout a lot, adding private room, chill zone, upgrade room and shooting range. Player now can test weapons in the hub against a training dummy. Also added a working bar. There, Player can mix their own drinks with different ingredients. Each ingredient gives a bonus to specific tag: +5% chance to get card of that tag on Level Up. Mix together up to 5 ingredients to change the luck a bit. Some additional areas are locked in the Hub, I'm still cooking them. Now for the rest of additions and fixes.

Additions and Fixes: