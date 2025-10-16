 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20411958 Edited 16 October 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 3.1.0 Release Notes

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Zarothrix, Arcanist Supreme no longer starts with Mastery 1.

  • Aaisha, Embalmed Savant now lets you choose the 2 Banished spells, and the Cadaver's health is equal to the higher mana cost of the 2.

  • Overwhelming Magi base Attack reduced from 3 to 2.

  • Frenzied Fervor now gives permanent +1/+0 buff.

  • Gelatinize buff reduced from +2/+2 to +1/+1.

  • Gurm, Former Task Master Mana increased from 5 to 6.

  • Poisoned Gift Mana reduced from 2 to 1.

  • Great Revitalization Mana reduced from 5 to 4.

  • Forsaken Existence only targets Innate friendlies and no longer targets Rituals.

  • Cry for Numbers is Reservable and gives +1/+1 to the 3 creatures it Shifts.

  • Poisoned Darts is Reservable + only poisons a random non-Poisoned enemy creature

  • Sporecaster’s Aftermath is now a Prepare

  • Dying Breath now gives Doomed to the creatures it summons

  • Graverobber is now doomed, and no longer dooms cards it steals

  • Runecast Larcenist no longer targets Rituals

  • Archival Collapse now kills left & right most creatures with 1 or more attack rather than just Innate

  • Illusion Weaver now has Pacifist and Ranged

  • Lowly Lieutenant no longer has Ranged and instead has gained Doomed

  • Decoy Tokens now only grant a Mana Fragment if you don’t have any

  • Decoy Disarray’s discard now only targets Enchantments

  • Reiterate no longer copies Doomed spells

  • Retaliation can no longer be triggered by Cantrips.

  • Dread Weaver reworked: "When an enemy creature uses an Activate ability, it becomes and remains Stunned while you control a friendly Dread Weaver."

  • Gunhaunt reworked: "Activate: Banish 2 creatures from your Graveyard then summon a Desperado with attack equal to half their total mana cost."

  • Elemental Reign reworked: "Friendly Elementals have +0/+1. When a friendly Elemental is targeted by an opponent's spell, deal 1 direct damage."

  • Heartshade Protector reworked: "When a friendly creature is Marked, it gains +0/+2. Last Word: Destroy an enemy enchantment."

  • Totem of Drakth reworked: “When you summon a creature, draw a card. If it was an Innate Wild Horde creature, gain 1 Mana. Aftermath: Banish this creature.”

  • Life Pact reworked: “Condition: Your life total is more than half your starting Life Total. When you lose life, give a randomly friendly creature +1/+0. Underlings gain +2/+0 instead.”

  • Lunareal’s Light reworked: “Friendly creatures have +0/+1. Enrage (Pacifist): Give a random friendly creature +0/+2”

  • Sneaky Saboteur is now a 3 mana 2/5 reworked: “Entrance: Until the beginning of your next turn, all other Entrances do not trigger.”

  • Shifty Inquisitor reworked: “Entrance: Double all active enemy Ritual turn timers.” (To a max of 99)

ADDED

  • A huge new social hub, the Town!

  • Tons of Easter Eggs to the Private Room, Tavern, Lair, and Town!

  • Boardgames like Chess & Checkers which are playable in the Town!

  • Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert modes for AI battles with increased rewards!

  • The Adventurer's Bundle which offers 2k Gems, 1k Gold, and 3 exclusive cosmetics for only $4.99!

  • Patron of the Old Gods Subscribers now get 1 Free Daily Premium Draft!

  • Sprinting movement with adjustable sliders for walk and sprint speeds in Watch Menu Gameplay Settings!

  • Private Room button at the top of the Havens list for quickly teleporting from any location!

  • Many abilities can now trigger at the same time, speeding up battles significantly!

  • Fan Art in the tavern has been refreshed with new art from our great community!

  • Recently Met Players List in the Social Menu for either finding lost friends or reporting elusive troublemakers.

  • Moderation Restriction System which offers more tailored restrictions for different violations and reduces the need for bans.

  • Social Restriction Icons by usernames showing if players cannot hear or see you or your props.

UPDATES

  • Private Room & Tavern layouts have been improved!

  • Lowered Normal Draft Price from 300 to 100 Gold and Premium Draft Price from 100 Gems to 50 Gold + 25 Gems!

  • Normal Draft no longer guarantees animated, but each card won has a chance to upgrade to a Golden or Diamond animated variant!

  • Premium Draft now guarantees golden animated rewards but now has a chance to upgrade to a Diamond animated variant!

  • Carrion Decomposer’s Mobilize and Entrance animations are now roughly 2x faster!

  • You can now play Draft in all Public Havens! (Removed mode-based Havens)

  • Armored must take 1 or more damage for it to be triggered.

  • Boons to Bones now has misplay to protect you from losing the game.

  • Wealth Pummel now has misplay protection if you cannot gain a coin AND cannot target a creature.

  • Devilish Larceny's misplay text updated to be clearer.

  • Daily Cards Layout improved to align by Factions.

  • Devotion description updated to make it easier to understand.

  • Sound Effects on several interactable props are now less generic.

FIXES

  • Abilities can no longer target invalid targets like Suppressed Abilities or already 0 stats.

  • Passive board-side abilities no longer remain active on a creatures that changes ownership.

  • Devilish Larceny's misplay protection now works properly and can no longer steal Cantrips from the opponent.

  • Arcane Experiment only tracks spells played after it entered the Graveyard.

  • Failed attacks from creatures (Example: Becomes a pacifist before attacking or a last-second push) reset properly.

  • Visual artifacts lingering in Flatscreen’s Battle Camera if a creature’s owner changes during battle.

  • Copyright Infringement no longer incorrectly copies Attributes/Statuses.

  • Heirloom Enchantment + Corpse Retrieval no longer soft lock battles if both are active.

  • Trigger from Life Loss now correctly update if you lose life for ANY reason (not just direct damage).

  • Equilibrium correctly makes you a permanent owner of a temporarily controlled enemy creature you shift into your Reserves.

  • Creatures with “Heirloom Enchantment” incorrectly goes to it’s owners deck, rather than it’s controllers.

  • Light wand’s visual light was incorrectly showing for other players.

  • Paladin of Orallus no longer takes Armored (Or Restless) from creatures that had the Attribute innately.

  • Sporecaster properly returns to opponent after being Mind Corrupted.

  • Fixed not being able to resubscribe to Patron of the Old Gods on Steam.

  • Spymaster of the Guild + Stormborne Zapling wording adjusted to fit other card standards.

  • Detoxis Shaman dying no longer disables other Detoxis Shaman.

  • Blocked player’s usernames are now hidden by personal space bubble.

  • Carrion Decomposer and Parchment Barrage now correctly reset their counts.

Open link