Version 3.1.0 Release Notes
BALANCE CHANGES
Zarothrix, Arcanist Supreme no longer starts with Mastery 1.
Aaisha, Embalmed Savant now lets you choose the 2 Banished spells, and the Cadaver's health is equal to the higher mana cost of the 2.
Overwhelming Magi base Attack reduced from 3 to 2.
Frenzied Fervor now gives permanent +1/+0 buff.
Gelatinize buff reduced from +2/+2 to +1/+1.
Gurm, Former Task Master Mana increased from 5 to 6.
Poisoned Gift Mana reduced from 2 to 1.
Great Revitalization Mana reduced from 5 to 4.
Forsaken Existence only targets Innate friendlies and no longer targets Rituals.
Cry for Numbers is Reservable and gives +1/+1 to the 3 creatures it Shifts.
Poisoned Darts is Reservable + only poisons a random non-Poisoned enemy creature
Sporecaster’s Aftermath is now a Prepare
Dying Breath now gives Doomed to the creatures it summons
Graverobber is now doomed, and no longer dooms cards it steals
Runecast Larcenist no longer targets Rituals
Archival Collapse now kills left & right most creatures with 1 or more attack rather than just Innate
Illusion Weaver now has Pacifist and Ranged
Lowly Lieutenant no longer has Ranged and instead has gained Doomed
Decoy Tokens now only grant a Mana Fragment if you don’t have any
Decoy Disarray’s discard now only targets Enchantments
Reiterate no longer copies Doomed spells
Retaliation can no longer be triggered by Cantrips.
Dread Weaver reworked: "When an enemy creature uses an Activate ability, it becomes and remains Stunned while you control a friendly Dread Weaver."
Gunhaunt reworked: "Activate: Banish 2 creatures from your Graveyard then summon a Desperado with attack equal to half their total mana cost."
Elemental Reign reworked: "Friendly Elementals have +0/+1. When a friendly Elemental is targeted by an opponent's spell, deal 1 direct damage."
Heartshade Protector reworked: "When a friendly creature is Marked, it gains +0/+2. Last Word: Destroy an enemy enchantment."
Totem of Drakth reworked: “When you summon a creature, draw a card. If it was an Innate Wild Horde creature, gain 1 Mana. Aftermath: Banish this creature.”
Life Pact reworked: “Condition: Your life total is more than half your starting Life Total. When you lose life, give a randomly friendly creature +1/+0. Underlings gain +2/+0 instead.”
Lunareal’s Light reworked: “Friendly creatures have +0/+1. Enrage (Pacifist): Give a random friendly creature +0/+2”
Sneaky Saboteur is now a 3 mana 2/5 reworked: “Entrance: Until the beginning of your next turn, all other Entrances do not trigger.”
Shifty Inquisitor reworked: “Entrance: Double all active enemy Ritual turn timers.” (To a max of 99)
ADDED
A huge new social hub, the Town!
Tons of Easter Eggs to the Private Room, Tavern, Lair, and Town!
Boardgames like Chess & Checkers which are playable in the Town!
Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert modes for AI battles with increased rewards!
The Adventurer's Bundle which offers 2k Gems, 1k Gold, and 3 exclusive cosmetics for only $4.99!
Patron of the Old Gods Subscribers now get 1 Free Daily Premium Draft!
Sprinting movement with adjustable sliders for walk and sprint speeds in Watch Menu Gameplay Settings!
Private Room button at the top of the Havens list for quickly teleporting from any location!
Many abilities can now trigger at the same time, speeding up battles significantly!
Fan Art in the tavern has been refreshed with new art from our great community!
Recently Met Players List in the Social Menu for either finding lost friends or reporting elusive troublemakers.
Moderation Restriction System which offers more tailored restrictions for different violations and reduces the need for bans.
Social Restriction Icons by usernames showing if players cannot hear or see you or your props.
UPDATES
Private Room & Tavern layouts have been improved!
Lowered Normal Draft Price from 300 to 100 Gold and Premium Draft Price from 100 Gems to 50 Gold + 25 Gems!
Normal Draft no longer guarantees animated, but each card won has a chance to upgrade to a Golden or Diamond animated variant!
Premium Draft now guarantees golden animated rewards but now has a chance to upgrade to a Diamond animated variant!
Carrion Decomposer’s Mobilize and Entrance animations are now roughly 2x faster!
You can now play Draft in all Public Havens! (Removed mode-based Havens)
Armored must take 1 or more damage for it to be triggered.
Boons to Bones now has misplay to protect you from losing the game.
Wealth Pummel now has misplay protection if you cannot gain a coin AND cannot target a creature.
Devilish Larceny's misplay text updated to be clearer.
Daily Cards Layout improved to align by Factions.
Devotion description updated to make it easier to understand.
Sound Effects on several interactable props are now less generic.
FIXES
Abilities can no longer target invalid targets like Suppressed Abilities or already 0 stats.
Passive board-side abilities no longer remain active on a creatures that changes ownership.
Devilish Larceny's misplay protection now works properly and can no longer steal Cantrips from the opponent.
Arcane Experiment only tracks spells played after it entered the Graveyard.
Failed attacks from creatures (Example: Becomes a pacifist before attacking or a last-second push) reset properly.
Visual artifacts lingering in Flatscreen’s Battle Camera if a creature’s owner changes during battle.
Copyright Infringement no longer incorrectly copies Attributes/Statuses.
Heirloom Enchantment + Corpse Retrieval no longer soft lock battles if both are active.
Trigger from Life Loss now correctly update if you lose life for ANY reason (not just direct damage).
Equilibrium correctly makes you a permanent owner of a temporarily controlled enemy creature you shift into your Reserves.
Creatures with “Heirloom Enchantment” incorrectly goes to it’s owners deck, rather than it’s controllers.
Light wand’s visual light was incorrectly showing for other players.
Paladin of Orallus no longer takes Armored (Or Restless) from creatures that had the Attribute innately.
Sporecaster properly returns to opponent after being Mind Corrupted.
Fixed not being able to resubscribe to Patron of the Old Gods on Steam.
Spymaster of the Guild + Stormborne Zapling wording adjusted to fit other card standards.
Detoxis Shaman dying no longer disables other Detoxis Shaman.
Blocked player’s usernames are now hidden by personal space bubble.
Carrion Decomposer and Parchment Barrage now correctly reset their counts.
