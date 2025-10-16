Zarothrix, Arcanist Supreme no longer starts with Mastery 1.

Aaisha, Embalmed Savant now lets you choose the 2 Banished spells, and the Cadaver's health is equal to the higher mana cost of the 2.

Overwhelming Magi base Attack reduced from 3 to 2.

Frenzied Fervor now gives permanent +1/+0 buff.

Gelatinize buff reduced from +2/+2 to +1/+1.

Gurm, Former Task Master Mana increased from 5 to 6.

Poisoned Gift Mana reduced from 2 to 1.

Great Revitalization Mana reduced from 5 to 4.

Forsaken Existence only targets Innate friendlies and no longer targets Rituals.

Cry for Numbers is Reservable and gives +1/+1 to the 3 creatures it Shifts.

Poisoned Darts is Reservable + only poisons a random non-Poisoned enemy creature

Sporecaster’s Aftermath is now a Prepare

Dying Breath now gives Doomed to the creatures it summons

Graverobber is now doomed, and no longer dooms cards it steals

Runecast Larcenist no longer targets Rituals

Archival Collapse now kills left & right most creatures with 1 or more attack rather than just Innate

Illusion Weaver now has Pacifist and Ranged

Lowly Lieutenant no longer has Ranged and instead has gained Doomed

Decoy Tokens now only grant a Mana Fragment if you don’t have any

Decoy Disarray’s discard now only targets Enchantments

Reiterate no longer copies Doomed spells

Retaliation can no longer be triggered by Cantrips.

Dread Weaver reworked: "When an enemy creature uses an Activate ability, it becomes and remains Stunned while you control a friendly Dread Weaver."

Gunhaunt reworked: "Activate: Banish 2 creatures from your Graveyard then summon a Desperado with attack equal to half their total mana cost."

Elemental Reign reworked: "Friendly Elementals have +0/+1. When a friendly Elemental is targeted by an opponent's spell, deal 1 direct damage."

Heartshade Protector reworked: "When a friendly creature is Marked, it gains +0/+2. Last Word: Destroy an enemy enchantment."

Totem of Drakth reworked: “When you summon a creature, draw a card. If it was an Innate Wild Horde creature, gain 1 Mana. Aftermath: Banish this creature.”

Life Pact reworked: “Condition: Your life total is more than half your starting Life Total. When you lose life, give a randomly friendly creature +1/+0. Underlings gain +2/+0 instead.”

Lunareal’s Light reworked: “Friendly creatures have +0/+1. Enrage (Pacifist): Give a random friendly creature +0/+2”

Sneaky Saboteur is now a 3 mana 2/5 reworked: “Entrance: Until the beginning of your next turn, all other Entrances do not trigger.”