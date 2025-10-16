We've added support for Lua plugins!

There are two example plugins already included

Alternative Wheel Renderer - Showcases how to render your own wheels

Example Plugin - Showcases a simple counter

How to get started creating your own plugins

Open up the Settings and click on Open Plugins Folder. You will find the plugin documentation and the example plugins here.

PLUGIN_DOCS.md: Shows how plugins need to be structured as well as the exposed libraries.

You can use the Show Logs button to, well, show the logs; to help you see any errors in from your plugin and from Spinster. From here you can Copy and Clear Logs. Copy will save the current displayed logs to your clipboard, and Clear Logs will clear the logs in this window.

At the moment we have disabled the built in io and os Lua libraries to limit security and safety issues.

Change Log