We've added support for Lua plugins!
There are two example plugins already included
Alternative Wheel Renderer - Showcases how to render your own wheels
Example Plugin - Showcases a simple counter
How to get started creating your own plugins
Open up the Settings and click on Open Plugins Folder. You will find the plugin documentation and the example plugins here.
PLUGIN_DOCS.md: Shows how plugins need to be structured as well as the exposed libraries.
You can use the Show Logs button to, well, show the logs; to help you see any errors in from your plugin and from Spinster. From here you can Copy and Clear Logs. Copy will save the current displayed logs to your clipboard, and Clear Logs will clear the logs in this window.
At the moment we have disabled the built in io and os Lua libraries to limit security and safety issues.
Change Log
Added Plugin Support
Fixed imgui memory leaks
Added Show Logs button in Settings
Changed files in this update