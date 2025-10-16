CHANGES:
* CRT filter when played on Steam Deck has been improved.
* LCD filter when played on Steam Deck has been improved.
BUG FIXES:
* Achievements on Steam Deck should now trigger correctly.
* The music will no longer stop when entering and exiting a map really quickly.
* Exiting the Flute warp menu without choosing a warp location will no longer crash the game.
