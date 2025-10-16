 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
16 October 2025 Build 20411846 Edited 16 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
CHANGES:
* CRT filter when played on Steam Deck has been improved.
* LCD filter when played on Steam Deck has been improved.

BUG FIXES:
* Achievements on Steam Deck should now trigger correctly.
* The music will no longer stop when entering and exiting a map really quickly.
* Exiting the Flute warp menu without choosing a warp location will no longer crash the game.

