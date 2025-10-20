Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .

We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.

For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).

We are happy to announce that the ‘preaquatica’ game branch will remain a permanently available branch for all users on ARK: Survival Evolved.

Patch notes v360.35

Dino/Tame Fixes

Fixed some Abyssal dinos having points in Oxygen Note: This only removes the Oxygen from new dinos, not existing

Increased Alpha Abyssal Rex health

Added ability for most dinos to equip Infected Barnacle augments. Water and amphibious dinos will get reduced benefits from swim speed augments Note: New dinos will not get the attached infected mask visual

Fixed Infected Barnacle mask not being visible on Pachyrhino and Megalosaurus

Fixed water dinos not being able to target Alpha Corrupt Tridacna

Fixed Monodon not using their cuddle animation

Fixed Monodon getting too much taming ineffectiveness when taming rates are boosted

Reduced aggro notify neighbor range for Megalodon, Malleocephalus, Dakosaurus, and Seahorse

Fixed Sinomacrops and Noglin buffs not applying correctly to players when mounted

Fixed buffs not getting applied to riders of Tropeognathus, Magmasaur, Exosuit, Tek Hoversail, Dinopithecus, and Stego

Reduced spawn rate of Liopleurodon in Aquatica

Wild Basilosaurus will no longer get targeted by wild Megalodon

Wild Anglers will no longer target, or be targeted by, other wild dinos

Water Wyvern adjustments: improved nest/egg spawns, slightly increased alpha spawn chance in wyvern cave, removed Alpha Water Talon requirement from Alpha Pygocentrus Note: Alpha water talons will not be used for that boss anymore. It is still used for the Vulcanithys boss however.

Dakosaurus hibernate ability now increases health regeneration

Tiktaalik can now harvest Earthworm piles using their primary attack

Fixed Homarus falling into the ground when killed

Fixed Homarus not being able to breed inside water Hydrospheres

Fixed Homarus dino dossier icon

Item/Structure Fixes

Fixed Aquatica Helmets not appropriately showing or hiding beard hair

Renamed the Thalassian Rocket Propelled Energy Blast to Thalassian Propelled Rocket

Fixed Underwater Crop Plot material

Fixed Hydrosphere bubbles having collision

Fixed Hydrospheres interfering with placement of other structures

Fixed the Hydrosphere unlocking during server restarts Note: Existing Hydrospheres will need to be relocked after the update

Added Element as a valid fuel source for Hydrospheres

Updated Pearl structure descriptions to better indicate they increase water pressure acclimation speed

Fixed snapping and scaling issues with the Pearl building set

Fixed Tek Tridents having a random chance to break when used

Fixed Infectarium destroying water containers when crafting

Fixed Infected Barnacle descriptions on servers

Other Fixes

Fixed various issues in the Aquatica map; including floating foliage, lava volumes, and mesh holes.

Removed empty news box from Main Menu

Removed empty UI box in lower right of screen in singleplayer games

Fixed various Aquatica UI colorization issues

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.

This update will be pushed starting:

9:30 PM UTC

5:30 AM CST

2:30 PM PST

5:30 PM EST