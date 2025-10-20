Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.
We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.
For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).
We are happy to announce that the ‘preaquatica’ game branch will remain a permanently available branch for all users on ARK: Survival Evolved.
Patch notes v360.35
Dino/Tame Fixes
Fixed some Abyssal dinos having points in Oxygen
Note: This only removes the Oxygen from new dinos, not existing
Increased Alpha Abyssal Rex health
Added ability for most dinos to equip Infected Barnacle augments. Water and amphibious dinos will get reduced benefits from swim speed augments
Note: New dinos will not get the attached infected mask visual
Fixed Infected Barnacle mask not being visible on Pachyrhino and Megalosaurus
Fixed water dinos not being able to target Alpha Corrupt Tridacna
Fixed Monodon not using their cuddle animation
Fixed Monodon getting too much taming ineffectiveness when taming rates are boosted
Reduced aggro notify neighbor range for Megalodon, Malleocephalus, Dakosaurus, and Seahorse
Fixed Sinomacrops and Noglin buffs not applying correctly to players when mounted
Fixed buffs not getting applied to riders of Tropeognathus, Magmasaur, Exosuit, Tek Hoversail, Dinopithecus, and Stego
Reduced spawn rate of Liopleurodon in Aquatica
Wild Basilosaurus will no longer get targeted by wild Megalodon
Wild Anglers will no longer target, or be targeted by, other wild dinos
Water Wyvern adjustments: improved nest/egg spawns, slightly increased alpha spawn chance in wyvern cave, removed Alpha Water Talon requirement from Alpha Pygocentrus
Note: Alpha water talons will not be used for that boss anymore. It is still used for the Vulcanithys boss however.
Dakosaurus hibernate ability now increases health regeneration
Tiktaalik can now harvest Earthworm piles using their primary attack
Fixed Homarus falling into the ground when killed
Fixed Homarus not being able to breed inside water Hydrospheres
Fixed Homarus dino dossier icon
Item/Structure Fixes
Fixed Aquatica Helmets not appropriately showing or hiding beard hair
Renamed the Thalassian Rocket Propelled Energy Blast to Thalassian Propelled Rocket
Fixed Underwater Crop Plot material
Fixed Hydrosphere bubbles having collision
Fixed Hydrospheres interfering with placement of other structures
Fixed the Hydrosphere unlocking during server restarts
Note: Existing Hydrospheres will need to be relocked after the update
Added Element as a valid fuel source for Hydrospheres
Updated Pearl structure descriptions to better indicate they increase water pressure acclimation speed
Fixed snapping and scaling issues with the Pearl building set
Fixed Tek Tridents having a random chance to break when used
Fixed Infectarium destroying water containers when crafting
Fixed Infected Barnacle descriptions on servers
Other Fixes
Fixed various issues in the Aquatica map; including floating foliage, lava volumes, and mesh holes.
Removed empty news box from Main Menu
Removed empty UI box in lower right of screen in singleplayer games
Fixed various Aquatica UI colorization issues
This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.
This update will be pushed starting:
9:30 PM UTC
5:30 AM CST
2:30 PM PST
5:30 PM EST
Changed files in this update