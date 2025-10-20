 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20411777 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.

We would like to thank the community for continuing to help us make improvements to ARK: Aquatica by reporting issues that have appeared after release.

For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).

We are happy to announce that the ‘preaquatica’ game branch will remain a permanently available branch for all users on ARK: Survival Evolved.

Patch notes v360.35

Dino/Tame Fixes

  • Fixed some Abyssal dinos having points in Oxygen

    • Note: This only removes the Oxygen from new dinos, not existing

  • Increased Alpha Abyssal Rex health

  • Added ability for most dinos to equip Infected Barnacle augments. Water and amphibious dinos will get reduced benefits from swim speed augments

    • Note: New dinos will not get the attached infected mask visual

  • Fixed Infected Barnacle mask not being visible on Pachyrhino and Megalosaurus 

  • Fixed water dinos not being able to target Alpha Corrupt Tridacna

  • Fixed Monodon not using their cuddle animation

  • Fixed Monodon getting too much taming ineffectiveness when taming rates are boosted

  • Reduced aggro notify neighbor range for Megalodon, Malleocephalus, Dakosaurus, and Seahorse

  • Fixed Sinomacrops and Noglin buffs not applying correctly to players when mounted

  • Fixed buffs not getting applied to riders of Tropeognathus, Magmasaur, Exosuit, Tek Hoversail, Dinopithecus, and Stego

  • Reduced spawn rate of Liopleurodon in Aquatica

  • Wild Basilosaurus will no longer get targeted by wild Megalodon

  • Wild Anglers will no longer target, or be targeted by, other wild dinos

  • Water Wyvern adjustments: improved nest/egg spawns, slightly increased alpha spawn chance in wyvern cave, removed Alpha Water Talon requirement from Alpha Pygocentrus

    • Note: Alpha water talons will not be used for that boss anymore. It is still used for the Vulcanithys boss however.

  • Dakosaurus hibernate ability now increases health regeneration

  • Tiktaalik can now harvest Earthworm piles using their primary attack

  • Fixed Homarus falling into the ground when killed

  • Fixed Homarus not being able to breed inside water Hydrospheres

  • Fixed Homarus dino dossier icon

Item/Structure Fixes

  • Fixed Aquatica Helmets not appropriately showing or hiding beard hair

  • Renamed the Thalassian Rocket Propelled Energy Blast to Thalassian Propelled Rocket

  • Fixed Underwater Crop Plot material

  • Fixed Hydrosphere bubbles having collision

  • Fixed Hydrospheres interfering with placement of other structures

  • Fixed the Hydrosphere unlocking during server restarts

    • Note: Existing Hydrospheres will need to be relocked after the update

  • Added Element as a valid fuel source for Hydrospheres

  • Updated Pearl structure descriptions to better indicate they increase water pressure acclimation speed

  • Fixed snapping and scaling issues with the Pearl building set

  • Fixed Tek Tridents having a random chance to break when used

  • Fixed Infectarium destroying water containers when crafting

  • Fixed Infected Barnacle descriptions on servers

Other Fixes

  • Fixed various issues in the Aquatica map; including floating foliage, lava volumes, and mesh holes.

  • Removed empty news box from Main Menu

  • Removed empty UI box in lower right of screen in singleplayer games

  • Fixed various Aquatica UI colorization issues

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. 

This update will be pushed starting:

9:30 PM UTC
5:30 AM CST
2:30 PM PST
5:30 PM EST

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit ARK: Survival Evolved Content Depot 346111
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3537070 Depot 3537070
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link