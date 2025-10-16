Gameplay
- The Referee in Monday Night Midterms is now much easier to hit with the Folding Fhair
- Increased the Referee’s hitbox size
- Reduced the speed of Referee’s movement back and forth
Meta Progression
- Carl has been reworked and now has a new tab, “Quests”. Many of the major progression systems (Terminals, Licenses, etc) are now granted upon completion of quests rather than purchased. The intent here is to slowly introduce these new features over the course of a few runs rather than dump them on the player all at once. For players who have already unlocked these features, we did not re-lock them, but you will get the opportunity to complete these quests.
- Improved base movement while wading in water
- Players can now double jump while wading in water
- Decreased jump height penalty while wading in water from 33% to 17%
- Added a new quest in the lobby to direct players to the Galaxy Terminal when they have unlocked a new difficulty level.
Animation
- Added some camera shake polish for
- Player Melee attacks
- Player Abilities: Wasp Dash, Double Lariat, and Tenderizer Beam
- Meat Zord Legs stomping around
- Added cinematic reveal for unlocking Smart Meat terminal
- Wheelie anim updated so Goober flails around more when staggered (to help with messaging the weakpoint)
General / Platform
- Added basic Discord Rich Presence
Bug Fixes
- Changing the difficulty setting will now consistently affect the run you are about to go on, rather than applying to the next run.
- Fixed an issue where the folding chair projectile was way too slow
- Fixed a bug where the social buttons would stop working after exiting the ESC menu
- Fixed a couple resource nodes that could be found floating in the air on Barbecunis (Thank you for the report Silarious)
- Fixed some pluralization issues in text
- Remove some invalid text formatting markup
- Fixed rescue chefs event (for real this time)
Known Issues
- No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
- Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
- When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
- All cutscenes and voiceover dialogue are WIP (and most lines aren’t in at all yet)
