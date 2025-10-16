New Features
Enhanced Settings Menu
Added Audio Controls with separate sliders for Master Volume, Music
Implemented Camera Zoom Settings - adjust zoom distance directly from the settings menu
New Input Mapping System with controller support detection (Xbox & PlayStation layouts - Only Xbox has been tested)
Initial Soft Controller Support Rollout
Automatic controller type detection (Xbox vs PlayStation button prompts)
Dynamic input display system that adapts to your control method
Improved controller navigation throughout all menus
Graphics Settings Enhancements
Fixed resolution dropdown to include your current screen resolution
Improved FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and DLSS toggle handling
Better windowed mode suppor
Bug Fixes & Improvements
UI Fixes
Fixed inventory slot selection and highlighting
Improved item tooltip positioning and display
Better menu state management and transitions
Fixed settings not refreshing properly when menu opens
Quality of Life
Camera zoom now persists between sessions
Better visual feedback for equipped items and cards
Improved helper overlay with dynamic input prompts
Changed files in this update