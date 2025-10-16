 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20411624 Edited 16 October 2025 – 02:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Enhanced Settings Menu

  • Added Audio Controls with separate sliders for Master Volume, Music

  • Implemented Camera Zoom Settings - adjust zoom distance directly from the settings menu

  • New Input Mapping System with controller support detection (Xbox & PlayStation layouts - Only Xbox has been tested)

Initial Soft Controller Support Rollout

  • Automatic controller type detection (Xbox vs PlayStation button prompts)

  • Dynamic input display system that adapts to your control method

  • Improved controller navigation throughout all menus

Graphics Settings Enhancements

  • Fixed resolution dropdown to include your current screen resolution

  • Improved FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and DLSS toggle handling

  • Better windowed mode suppor

Bug Fixes & Improvements

UI Fixes

  • Fixed inventory slot selection and highlighting

  • Improved item tooltip positioning and display

  • Better menu state management and transitions

  • Fixed settings not refreshing properly when menu opens

Quality of Life

  • Camera zoom now persists between sessions

  • Better visual feedback for equipped items and cards

  • Improved helper overlay with dynamic input prompts

