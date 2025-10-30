 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20411490 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A fix for a security vulnerability found in games built with Unity as reported by Unity Technologies on October 3rd, 2025 (Fri).

Please see the official announcement from Unity Technologies for further details.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2324291
