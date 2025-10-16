Fixed a data validation issue with the Volcano Idol meta puzzle.
Fixed a data validation issue that could cause a crash on Ancient B2 when teleporting from a god room.
Fixed a false infinite loop trigger that would kill the player involving exiting an air elemental onto a snow covered ice tile.
v2.5b - Hotfix
