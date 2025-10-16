 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20411458 Edited 16 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a data validation issue with the Volcano Idol meta puzzle.

  • Fixed a data validation issue that could cause a crash on Ancient B2 when teleporting from a god room.

  • Fixed a false infinite loop trigger that would kill the player involving exiting an air elemental onto a snow covered ice tile.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1233071
