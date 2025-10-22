Hello everyone,

We are Yohcan Studio, and today we are thrilled to share some exciting news!

🔶 Quit Today is out now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation worldwide!

Feel free to check out your local eshop / PSN store if you haven’t embarked on your resignation journey yet!

🔶 Major Update Now Live on Steam!

To deliver the best possible gameplay experience, we’ve released a major update for the Steam version of Quit Today.

Here are the key highlights:

⚙️ Major Updates

Improved the hit feel and responsiveness of combat.

Balanced early-game skill pool randomness.

Added a new move set for each type of projectile item.

🌀 Skill Adjustments

Added default skills.

“Smug” can now be performed in midair.

💀 Enemy Adjustments

Overworked Zombies will only remain unconscious for 1 second after being knocked down.

PR Manager has been strengthened.

Legal Manager has been strengthened.

👯‍♀️ Partner Adjustments

Attack timings for Momo, Chen, and Ming have been made faster, with adjusted attack ranges.

🧭 UI / UX Adjustments

Added full-screen performance effects during high combos (Like milestones: 100 / 150 / 550).

The reception desk in the lobby will now appear in random positions, with items available through interaction.

After defeating the Finance Manager, a slot machine may appear randomly in the lobby (removed from Ming’s office).

Adjusted running speed.

Improved camera behavior to prevent frame clipping during certain scenes.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed some bugs.

🌟 Gameplay Improvements

Fixed green noise artifacts around the main character.

Improved analog stick aiming for diagonal upward throws.

“Smug” can now be triggered repeatedly without resetting Likes.

Added a blinking effect to objects used during livestream segments.

Quit Today has come this far thanks to every supporter and friend who stood by us along the way.

We sincerely thank all our development members, our publishing partners for their trust and support,

and most importantly — every player who joined us on this journey.

From our very first demo to today’s console release,

your feedback and encouragement have kept us going strong.

We’ll continue working hard to bring you even better experiences.

Thank you again to everyone who has supported Quit Today.

May the courage to “quit today” guide you toward a better tomorrow.

Yohcan Studio