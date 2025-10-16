 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20411392
Update notes via Steam Community

To commemorate the 3rd anniversary of our Early Access launch, we’re holding a special sale on RPG Developer Bakin and its DLC!

Bundles that include sale-eligible products are also discounted—don’t miss this great opportunity!

Early Access Launch 3rd Anniversary Sale Details

  • Period: Wednesday, October 15 – Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM PDT

RPG Developer Bakin

  • Discounts: 10％OFF

Various DLC

  • Eligible Products/Discount Rate:

Eligible Products

Discount Rate

──── DLC：30％OFF ────

RPG Developer Bakin Ancient Pack

30％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Ancient Ruins Music Pack

30％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin House Builder Pack

30％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Western Pack

30％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Wooden Platform Pack

30％OFF

──── DLC：20％OFF ────

RPG Developer Bakin Dungeon Kit Pack

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Forest Pack

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Glowing Crystal Pack

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Glowing Icon Pack

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Modern City Pack

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Mountain Village Pack

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin SmileObjects Vol.1

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Smile Objects Vol.2

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Terica Terrain Pack Vol.1

20％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Ultra Building Pack

20％OFF

──── DLC：10％OFF ────

RPG Developer Bakin Abandoned Sewer

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Aztec Temple

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Battle FX Variations

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Charming Chinese Townscape Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin City Assets

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Classic RPG Music Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Crafting System

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Desert Town Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Floating Islands

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin House Builder Pack Asian Style

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Layout Data Classy

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Layout Data Comic

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Layout Data Sci-Fi

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Leafy Lodge

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Localization Toolkit

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Modern Hospital Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Modern Item Icons

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Modular Medieval Signs

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Modular Cemetery

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Modular Fence

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Mokemo Factory MONSTER PIXEL PACK Vol.1

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Mokemo Factory MONSTER PIXEL PACK Vol.2

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Mokemo Factory MONSTER PIXEL PACK Vol.3

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Mokemo Factory MONSTER PIXEL PACK Vol.4

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Mokemo Factory MONSTER PIXEL PACK Vol.5

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin PixelScapes Castle Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin PixelScapes Desert Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin PixelScapes Forest Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin PixelScapes Town Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin PixelScapes Winter Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Primitive Village

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin SCI-FI City Pack

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin SMILE Characters DX Vol.1

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin SMILE Characters DX Vol.2

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Ultimate Modular Swords

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Vibrato NPC PIXEL PACK Vol.1

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Vibrato NPC PIXEL PACK Vol.2

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Vibrato HERO PIXEL PACK Vol.1

10％OFF

RPG Developer Bakin Wooden Fort

10％OFF

Note:

- Bundles that include eligible products will also reflect the respective item discounts.

Changed files in this update

RPG Developer Bakin Depot 1036641
  • Loading history…
