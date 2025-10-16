To commemorate the 3rd anniversary of our Early Access launch, we’re holding a special sale on RPG Developer Bakin and its DLC!

Bundles that include sale-eligible products are also discounted—don’t miss this great opportunity!

Early Access Launch 3rd Anniversary Sale Details

Period: Wednesday, October 15 – Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM PDT

RPG Developer Bakin

Discounts: 10％OFF

Various DLC

Eligible Products/Discount Rate:

Note:

- Bundles that include eligible products will also reflect the respective item discounts.