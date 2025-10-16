Things are still chugging along! Originally, I was hoping to save up a big patch for the translation, but due to some bad luck, my translator has needed a few breaks, so it seems like the translation my still be a few weeks away. As usual, this is just a bugfix patch, albeit with some minor changes.

Gameplay:

-The Kamikui's Utter Chaos playstyle now doubles essence gained, so they can gain active abilities more easily.

QOL:

-Fixed some help files.

-Added a note about accuracy in help/derived stats.

Bugfixes:

-Grudge gathering was bugged and gave extra ki levels at very small corruption values, it now works properly.

-Fixed(?) an issue with Ghost of Ooe triggering at the wrong time.

-Fixed an issue with the See No Evil aura.

-Fixed the Awakening mutation not working.

-Fixed the Centipedes spell scaling displaying an incorrect value.

-Fixed(?) an issue where lightningrod and power through pain's free spell buff would both be consumed at the same time.

-Updated the message when seduction fails on a non-humanoid.

-Fixed some issues where certain perks gave additive charm chance (it wasn't being multiplied by enemy charm resist, but it is now).

-Fixed a bug where sneak-oneshotting a neutral monster wouldn't give you purity loss.

-Fixed(?) an issue where failing spells due to being berserk may have caused problems.