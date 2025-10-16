This update adds a new game mode: Survival ( BETA ).



The goal is to survive for as long as possible, while waves of enemies that increase in number attack you. There are 10 survival levels per run, you will have to complete all 10.

Difficulty levels work in this mode as well, they make the enemies slower or faster. Also the "no death" difficulty is not available in this game mode.



THE ROCKET JUMP ABILITY AS BEEN ADDED TO THE REGULAR GUN FOR THIS MODE. (PRESS RIGH CLICK TOWARDS THE GROUND)



As people play this and send me feedback ( thank you all that stay in touch through social media and help out ) I will keep balancing this game mode. When it comes out of BETA there will be a public leaderboard, until then your "best time" is saved locally.



Thank you all for the support!