Expect these minor updates to keep coming frequently.
This one I felt needed to happen due to a few things being broken.
Fixes:-Multiplayer enemy spawners went haywire with the last update and should be resolved
-Multiplayer menu was broken, now its fixed, in short - the new UI was overlapping the top of the multiplayer menu preventing the selection of the first multiplayer game found.
-Wind sound on the boats fixed
-Floating enemies fixed
New stuff:-Updated the Undead Shinobi enemy with a teleportation attack
-New business to purchase in Barrowfield, a Fishing company, complete with a dragnet style fishing boat.
-New NPC characters now appear at the castle raid.
-OMFGames
Changed files in this update