16 October 2025 Build 20411143 Edited 16 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Expect these minor updates to keep coming frequently.

This one I felt needed to happen due to a few things being broken.

Fixes:

-Multiplayer enemy spawners went haywire with the last update and should be resolved
-Multiplayer menu was broken, now its fixed, in short - the new UI was overlapping the top of the multiplayer menu preventing the selection of the first multiplayer game found.
-Wind sound on the boats fixed
-Floating enemies fixed

New stuff:

-Updated the Undead Shinobi enemy with a teleportation attack
-New business to purchase in Barrowfield, a Fishing company, complete with a dragnet style fishing boat.
-New NPC characters now appear at the castle raid.

-OMFGames

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1743571
