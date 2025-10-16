Expect these minor updates to keep coming frequently. This one I felt needed to happen due to a few things being broken. Fixes: -Multiplayer enemy spawners went haywire with the last update and should be resolved

-Multiplayer menu was broken, now its fixed, in short - the new UI was overlapping the top of the multiplayer menu preventing the selection of the first multiplayer game found.

-Wind sound on the boats fixed

-Floating enemies fixed



New stuff: -Updated the Undead Shinobi enemy with a teleportation attack

-New business to purchase in Barrowfield, a Fishing company, complete with a dragnet style fishing boat.

-New NPC characters now appear at the castle raid.



