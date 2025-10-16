Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.33.0.
Ver. 0.8.33.0
Feature Changes
- Reverted the shape of the “Pile Bunker” to its previous design. Collision detection with the terrain has been reduced.
- During battle, when you have more than four cards, the top card of the deck is now displayed.
Other
- Updated the game engine version to address security vulnerabilities in Unity.
- Fixed a material issue with the “Kraken.”
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
