16 October 2025 Build 20411113 Edited 16 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.33.0.

Ver. 0.8.33.0
Feature Changes
  • Reverted the shape of the “Pile Bunker” to its previous design. Collision detection with the terrain has been reduced.
  • During battle, when you have more than four cards, the top card of the deck is now displayed.

Other
  • Updated the game engine version to address security vulnerabilities in Unity.
  • Fixed a material issue with the “Kraken.”

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

