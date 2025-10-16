Unity3D issued a notice of a security vulnerability for the engine build we were using. It is suggested you run this update.
For more info:
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
V1.0.42 - Unity Security Notice Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update