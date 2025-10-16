 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20410991 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity3D issued a notice of a security vulnerability for the engine build we were using. It is suggested you run this update.

For more info:

https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

