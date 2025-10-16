 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20410866 Edited 16 October 2025 – 02:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Not much today. Just a few little things:

  • Used new, undiscovered forms of math to optimize performance.

  • Added REDACTED to REDACTED.

  • Added 1 new cheat code.

Changed files in this update

