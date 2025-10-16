Yet another big update for our Sailing Simulator. This time things are much neater and organized under the hood. Animal possession is a thing now and is based on the Achievements you collect. You can explore the land on which the animals are roaming through achievements you collect related to them.

Lots of new sounds and characters are now in each world and their behavior is even smoother now. I took the time and looked into how Unreal uses math and what best formulas take less computing power, so there should be very little demand on processing with everything new i added.

Explore the worlds once again as there is plenty new to look at and things to do. My favorite place is the Shoehorn Island where a Macaw lives. I took some extra time on its behavior just to make sailing a bit more fun :)

You shall find that there are new surprises on land and not everything is static as things will appear out of place and worth exploring when needed.

There are many other characters in each world which affect your sailing as well as your mood so i suggest exploring the worlds in piece and quiet. I honestly was playing almost half a day with just the fox on the lake ːsteamhappyː

Summary of new additions:

Animal Possession

New Achievements

Improved vessel physics

New Vessel Forces

New Characters

New Sound FX

New Animations

Mathematical improvements

Lots of calculation safeties

All this is a sort of preparation for the new worlds i am building with new weather conditions and adventures. Some things had to be set correctly as our simulator is growing, before things get out of hand and even i forget what i am doing :)

Enjoy the new update and as always if there is an issue, i am here to help.