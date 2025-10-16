An update file has been released to fix several issues.

Please make sure to apply the latest update before continuing to play.

Version after applying this update:

1.0.1

The version number can be checked on the title screen.

Update Details

Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the timer would not stop after 3 minutes.

Specification Changes

・To improve overall stability, the option to change screen size has been removed.

・The game now runs in full-screen mode only.

・When applying setting changes, the game will now return to the menu screen instead of closing.

If you had selected “Windowed” mode in the settings, a notice will appear when you first launch the game after the update to switch it to full screen.

Press “OK” to begin the process. Once completed, the game will close automatically.

You can then play as usual from the next launch.

Thank you for your continued support of [Go! Sloth].