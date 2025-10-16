 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20410679 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Increased difficulty on Sky Spooktacular on Nightmare
  • Nerfed Optic Staff damage by 2%



Bug Fixes

  • Swapped backend for Map of the Week with the help of Shiro
  • Moved problematic pumpkin spawns so mobs hopefully don't get stuck on Sky Spooktacular
  • Fixed Health cost to damage multiplier affecting health cost itself on Scroll Pet
  • Added description to Corrupted Sword
  • Moved Dragon Halberd dropped template higher so it's not on the ground
  • Added in missing shot distance scaling text to the Witch's Blunderbuss
  • Fixed Sky Spooktacular accessories being one per account
  • Rotated Sky Spooktacular spawns so you spawn facing the map
  • Updated damage display numbers on Optic Staff to be more in line with other staffs



For Etheria!

