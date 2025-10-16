Balance Changes
- Increased difficulty on Sky Spooktacular on Nightmare
- Nerfed Optic Staff damage by 2%
Bug Fixes
- Swapped backend for Map of the Week with the help of Shiro
- Moved problematic pumpkin spawns so mobs hopefully don't get stuck on Sky Spooktacular
- Fixed Health cost to damage multiplier affecting health cost itself on Scroll Pet
- Added description to Corrupted Sword
- Moved Dragon Halberd dropped template higher so it's not on the ground
- Added in missing shot distance scaling text to the Witch's Blunderbuss
- Fixed Sky Spooktacular accessories being one per account
- Rotated Sky Spooktacular spawns so you spawn facing the map
- Updated damage display numbers on Optic Staff to be more in line with other staffs
For Etheria!
Changed files in this update