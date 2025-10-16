Vampire Survivors Rift

Welcome back to the Digiverse…
You’re just in time friends, someone spilt a coffee all over an arcade machine and it might have caused a minor temporal distortion in space-time… This unusual activity has opened up rifts that lead to other worlds in a place/not-place they’ve named The Digiverse.
If you need a recap of what the Digiverse is, check out the digital phenomenon here.
You’ve braved two rifts in the Digiverse, and we’re thrilled to bring you our third! Our next exciting crossover is with poncle’s iconic Vampire Survivors, the supernatural indie phenomenon that lets you be the bullet hell!
Two Point experts have uncovered a rift, plagued by evil, and despite reservations, they've bravely pressed on after hearing there might be free roast chicken.
Explore three Points of Interest as you collect exhibits from Vampire Survivors, equipping staff with offensive weapons, like the legendary Garlic or Santa Water, to help them survive. Or, why not leave relics on display to the possible dismay, or joy, of your vampire guests? There are 10 new exhibits to collect, alongside decor and a bundle of wallpapers and flooring to build your very own Inlaid Library.
Vampire Survivors
Ciao, curators! Don’t mind the smell as you dive into a temporal rift in the fabric of reality and explore the world of Vampire Survivors. Keep your feet moving and your eyes peeled for monsters (you know… peeled, like garlic) in three brand new Points of Interest.
Each Point of Interest has your brave Experts explore a famous stage from Vampire Survivors, starting in the Mad Forest. Once a thriving haven, now a dumping ground for evil. A vampire is said to be the root of the evil there, but we can find only mayhem and floor chicken.
Amass offensive weapons from Vampire Survivors as Mythical Gear for your museum and staff. This special subcategory of exhibit can be displayed in your museum as usual, or equipped by staff. Once adorned in these items, your team members are granted special bonuses and may even counter some of the evil hordes you encounter as you explore.
Feeling brave? If you’ve amassed a collection of weapons, buffs and stats, perhaps try running a detailed expedition… what could go wrong?
Once the Mad Forest is bested, you’ll adventure onwards into the Inlaid Library, where you’ll discover a new subcategory of Digiverse Exhibits: Relics. These mysterious exhibits hold mystical properties that may bestow XP buffs onto your staff, for only a slight catch, of course. After all, who wouldn't want to mess around with magical buffs from an unexplored digital realm?
Collect 10 new exhibits across the three new POIs as you unlock digitised decor goodies alongside a new savoury Floor Chicken Casserole for your guests to enjoy in the Cafetaria (don’t worry about it, 20 seconds and 30 minutes are the same to Two Point County health inspectors, trust us). Just be careful your Vampire Guests don’t see garlic, and be nice to Poe when he visits, please.
So, what’s new?
Experts can explore the world of Vampire Survivors, visiting three stages: the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library and Capella Magna
Collect 10 new exhibits, including Mythical Gear and Digiverse Relics
Entertain new visitable VIP, Poe Ratcho
Serve up tasty Floor Chicken Casserole in the Cafeteria
Decorate with new items, wallpaper and flooring to create your very own Mad Forest or Inlaid Library
As usual, this update also comes with a load of bug fixes, improvements and optimisation changes.
Thank you all (again!) for providing feedback, sending us your ideas, reporting bugs and giving us suggestions for new content. If you’d like to send us your thoughts for future content or updates, or show us your fab museums, here’s the place to do that:
DiscordTikTokBlueSkyTwitterInstagramFacebook
Love from the Two Point Team <3
Happy curating, Pointians!
(P.S. One of the best things you can do to help support the studio is to leave a Steam Review! If you’ve tried your hand at curating, we’d love to hear your feedback. Thank you!)
CHANGELOG
Number of changes: 41
Inspired by the community: 73%
Changes with ✨ were inspired by the community.
New Content!
The Digiverse is expanding… A new rift has opened, leading to Vampire Survivors!
✨ Vampire Survivors Rift
Experts can explore the world of Vampire Survivors, visiting the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library and Capella Magna
3 POIs with 10 new exhibits
Equip staff with Vampire Survivors Mythical Gear exhibits, including Spinach and Santa Water
Poe Ratcho becomes a visitable VIP if Vampire Survivors relics are present
New decorative items, wallpapers and floor tiles
The Digiverse map will grow over time as new games are discovered, providing new exhibits, decorations and gameplay
Improvements & Fixes
QoL Improvements
✨ Fantasy experts can now also increase their Fantasy Stats by training in four of the existing, traditional qualifications:
Aerodynamics: +3 Dexterity per level
Analysis: +3 Intelligence per level
Happy Thoughts: +3 Luck per level
Survival Skills: +3 Strength per level
✨ Fantasy Potions that only provide Fantasy stats (e.g Strength) now only appear in the Cargo Items list if the POI has Fantasy stats as event counters
✨ Growth Potion now provides +125% expedition XP instead of +50%
✨ XP-Dition Journal now provides +25% expedition XP instead of +15%
✨ When going on a break, staff can now occasionally prioritise items in the staff room based on their traits:
Bean-Brained: prioritises using the Coffee Machine
Lard Lad/Lass: prioritises using the Snack Table
Slacker: prioritises using the Button Master
Junk Foodie: prioritises vending machines
Workhorse: prioritises using the Staff Desk
When using the Snack Table, staff with the Lard Lad/Lass trait will exclusively choose to eat doughnuts
✨ Added new traits to some of our Fantasy Finds exhibits:
Devilish Door - Added Intriguing trait
Ironic Throne - Added Intimidating trait
Dungeon Manual - Added Amusing trait
Zapper - Added a new Fish Fry trait, which explains that they’ll kill all non-zapper fish in the aquarium
✨ Updated numerous trait icons to better reflect their impacts
✨ Improved the number of subcategories tourists, goths, professors and children can pick as their favourite subcategory
✨ Added a POI Hint and tryptic to Gale Cliffs that helps explain the Fathomless Winch and staff panic
Fixes
✨ Fixed an issue where security guards were not correctly retrieving the full amount of money available from donation stands if those donation stands had previously been vandalised
✨ Fixed an issue where exhibits with the “Dry Climate” weren’t being negatively affected by humidity
✨ Fixed Job Applicant list showing “0” days until next applicant appears
✨ Fixed an issue that allowed sponsorship items to be duplicated by placing them in the inventory
✨ Fixed an issue in the Explorer Edition pop-up museum that was incorrectly counting available staff when trying to set up expeditions
Fixed Botany enthusiasts not leaving after witnessing a dead Botany exhibit
Slightly Reduced Extra Life event to give +75% bonus XP instead of +150%
✨ Fixed an issue where the “Cause of Death” for fish would say nothing
✨ Fixed the Camera Room showing a “Room Full” icon when a new security guard relieves the current guard in the room
✨ Updated bounds of ticket booth so that they correctly disable interaction points of nearby items
Added missing solo animations for the Kings of the Ring interactive display
Fixed Treacle Ponds never triggering the Camping Spot event, even if it had been unlocked in expedition setup
✨ Fixed an issue where multiple robots couldn’t charge at the Robo Charge Master at the same time
Extra Expertise perk now gives XP for all restoration types, not just grubbiness
✨ Status effects related to Bean-Brained, Lard Lad/Lass and Junk Foodie now correctly show their impacts
✨ Fixed interaction points on the DNA Designer and Panoptic Pillar that weren’t allowing the item to be placed against a wall at certain angles
✨ Fixed bankruptcy repo staff not using diving suits when repossessing fish in the aquarium
✨ Fixed Fantasy-related status effects having incorrect ailment icons
✨ Fixed Self Cleaning Water and Focused Fish Food aquarium perks not correctly displaying their output in the aquarium inspector
✨ Fixed a placeholder image when setting up expeditions that had a required cargo item
✨ Fixed the Fantasy donation stand so that coins correctly disappear when emptied
✨ Fix for item menus causing the game to hang when lots of mods are in the list
✨ Fixed a typo in objective text 2 (removed the 's' in "Sounds")
✨ Improved renovation performance by limiting the number of rebuilds and reducing the scope of intermittent rebuilds
✨ Minor text and bug fixes
Changed files in this update