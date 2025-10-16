Vampire Survivors Rift

Welcome back to the Digiverse…



You’re just in time friends, someone spilt a coffee all over an arcade machine and it might have caused a minor temporal distortion in space-time… This unusual activity has opened up rifts that lead to other worlds in a place/not-place they’ve named The Digiverse.



If you need a recap of what the Digiverse is, check out the digital phenomenon here.

You’ve braved two rifts in the Digiverse, and we’re thrilled to bring you our third! Our next exciting crossover is with poncle’s iconic Vampire Survivors, the supernatural indie phenomenon that lets you be the bullet hell!



Two Point experts have uncovered a rift, plagued by evil, and despite reservations, they've bravely pressed on after hearing there might be free roast chicken.



Explore three Points of Interest as you collect exhibits from Vampire Survivors, equipping staff with offensive weapons, like the legendary Garlic or Santa Water, to help them survive. Or, why not leave relics on display to the possible dismay, or joy, of your vampire guests? There are 10 new exhibits to collect, alongside decor and a bundle of wallpapers and flooring to build your very own Inlaid Library.



Vampire Survivors

Ciao, curators! Don’t mind the smell as you dive into a temporal rift in the fabric of reality and explore the world of Vampire Survivors. Keep your feet moving and your eyes peeled for monsters (you know… peeled, like garlic) in three brand new Points of Interest.



Each Point of Interest has your brave Experts explore a famous stage from Vampire Survivors, starting in the Mad Forest. Once a thriving haven, now a dumping ground for evil. A vampire is said to be the root of the evil there, but we can find only mayhem and floor chicken.

Amass offensive weapons from Vampire Survivors as Mythical Gear for your museum and staff. This special subcategory of exhibit can be displayed in your museum as usual, or equipped by staff. Once adorned in these items, your team members are granted special bonuses and may even counter some of the evil hordes you encounter as you explore.



Feeling brave? If you’ve amassed a collection of weapons, buffs and stats, perhaps try running a detailed expedition… what could go wrong?

Once the Mad Forest is bested, you’ll adventure onwards into the Inlaid Library, where you’ll discover a new subcategory of Digiverse Exhibits: Relics. These mysterious exhibits hold mystical properties that may bestow XP buffs onto your staff, for only a slight catch, of course. After all, who wouldn't want to mess around with magical buffs from an unexplored digital realm?

Collect 10 new exhibits across the three new POIs as you unlock digitised decor goodies alongside a new savoury Floor Chicken Casserole for your guests to enjoy in the Cafetaria (don’t worry about it, 20 seconds and 30 minutes are the same to Two Point County health inspectors, trust us). Just be careful your Vampire Guests don’t see garlic, and be nice to Poe when he visits, please.

So, what’s new?

Experts can explore the world of Vampire Survivors, visiting three stages: the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library and Capella Magna

Collect 10 new exhibits, including Mythical Gear and Digiverse Relics

Entertain new visitable VIP, Poe Ratcho

Serve up tasty Floor Chicken Casserole in the Cafeteria

Decorate with new items, wallpaper and flooring to create your very own Mad Forest or Inlaid Library



As usual, this update also comes with a load of bug fixes, improvements and optimisation changes.



Thank you all (again!) for providing feedback, sending us your ideas, reporting bugs and giving us suggestions for new content. If you’d like to send us your thoughts for future content or updates, or show us your fab museums, here’s the place to do that:



Love from the Two Point Team <3

Happy curating, Pointians!

(P.S. One of the best things you can do to help support the studio is to leave a Steam Review! If you’ve tried your hand at curating, we’d love to hear your feedback. Thank you!)



CHANGELOG

Number of changes: 41

Inspired by the community: 73%

Changes with ✨ were inspired by the community.

New Content!

The Digiverse is expanding… A new rift has opened, leading to Vampire Survivors!

✨ Vampire Survivors Rift Experts can explore the world of Vampire Survivors , visiting the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library and Capella Magna 3 POIs with 10 new exhibits Equip staff with Vampire Survivors Mythical Gear exhibits, including Spinach and Santa Water Poe Ratcho becomes a visitable VIP if Vampire Survivors relics are present New decorative items, wallpapers and floor tiles

The Digiverse map will grow over time as new games are discovered, providing new exhibits, decorations and gameplay

Improvements & Fixes

QoL Improvements

✨ Fantasy experts can now also increase their Fantasy Stats by training in four of the existing, traditional qualifications: Aerodynamics : +3 Dexterity per level Analysis : +3 Intelligence per level Happy Thoughts : +3 Luck per level Survival Skills : +3 Strength per level

✨ Fantasy Potions that only provide Fantasy stats (e.g Strength) now only appear in the Cargo Items list if the POI has Fantasy stats as event counters

✨ Growth Potion now provides +125% expedition XP instead of +50%

✨ XP-Dition Journal now provides +25% expedition XP instead of +15%

✨ When going on a break, staff can now occasionally prioritise items in the staff room based on their traits: Bean-Brained: prioritises using the Coffee Machine Lard Lad/Lass: prioritises using the Snack Table Slacker: prioritises using the Button Master Junk Foodie: prioritises vending machines Workhorse: prioritises using the Staff Desk

When using the Snack Table, staff with the Lard Lad/Lass trait will exclusively choose to eat doughnuts

✨ Added new traits to some of our Fantasy Finds exhibits: Devilish Door - Added Intriguing trait Ironic Throne - Added Intimidating trait Dungeon Manual - Added Amusing trait Zapper - Added a new Fish Fry trait, which explains that they’ll kill all non-zapper fish in the aquarium

✨ Updated numerous trait icons to better reflect their impacts

✨ Improved the number of subcategories tourists, goths, professors and children can pick as their favourite subcategory

✨ Added a POI Hint and tryptic to Gale Cliffs that helps explain the Fathomless Winch and staff panic

Fixes