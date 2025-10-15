 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20410464 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated the Sandy Unusual effect
    • Fixed incorrect texture for the sand cloud particles when moving
    • Reversed previous idle state changes


Changed files in this update

