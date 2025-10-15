- Added new destroyable elements on Overgrown Passage

- Added Essence Refiners and Refined Essence

- Added Olga, a new NPC

- Save Rooms will have a distinct, more chill music, you are on a safe area after all!

- Minor Player movement fixes

- Overgrown Passage Art improvements

- Added new Player animations, Interact, Attack, Aim. Also enhanced existing ones

- Teleports are now activated via switch instead of interaction, look out for the switches around the room!!

- Added new items

- Addeda a new rawlid enemy

- Changed Ability icons on the inventory

- Camera improvements when going down, improving the visiblity