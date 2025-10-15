- Added new destroyable elements on Overgrown Passage
- Added Essence Refiners and Refined Essence
- Added Olga, a new NPC
- Save Rooms will have a distinct, more chill music, you are on a safe area after all!
- Minor Player movement fixes
- Overgrown Passage Art improvements
- Added new Player animations, Interact, Attack, Aim. Also enhanced existing ones
- Teleports are now activated via switch instead of interaction, look out for the switches around the room!!
- Added new items
- Addeda a new rawlid enemy
- Changed Ability icons on the inventory
- Camera improvements when going down, improving the visiblity
General Fixes and Improvements
