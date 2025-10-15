 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20410354 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes and improvements:
  • Updated to latest Unity engine.
  • Fixed introduction video issue.
  • Fixed tiny hole issue in Schorria asteroid.
  • Fixed 3 tiny holes issue in main asteroid.

