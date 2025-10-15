- Panel layout was improved
- Applied modifiers from wishes now show on the panel
- Damage type now shows on the panel
- Further improvements to modifiers that affect shots instead of towers directly coming soon
Wish fixes and clarifications
- Several wishes that provide additive damage are now applied when a hand is played instead of when a shot is fired - this allows them to take better advantage of multiplicative damage modifiers positioned later in the wishlist
- Hand played and tower built events are now processed together for each wish in the list, allowing them to be ordered more intuitively (previously, wishes that applied on build were always processed after wishes that apply when a hand is played)
- Several wishes are now less broken than they were before (esp knife)
Changed files in this update