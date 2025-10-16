 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum HELLDIVERS™ 2 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20410133 Edited 16 October 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome Data Conversion Operators, both junior and senior. Thank you for your hard work. This is just a quick minor patch.

New in v1.6.2

  • Quick fix for when Mouse Smoothing is set completely to OFF (previously the Yaxis apparently still received a smidge amount of dampening that would apparently cause light nausea to those sensitive to it)

  • Update to fix Unity security bug for good measure. This was fairly low risk already thanks to the mitigation efforts of Steam, but it's still good to have killed it for good.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1627351
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1627352
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link