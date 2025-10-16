Welcome Data Conversion Operators, both junior and senior. Thank you for your hard work. This is just a quick minor patch.
New in v1.6.2
Quick fix for when Mouse Smoothing is set completely to OFF (previously the Yaxis apparently still received a smidge amount of dampening that would apparently cause light nausea to those sensitive to it)
Update to fix Unity security bug for good measure. This was fairly low risk already thanks to the mitigation efforts of Steam, but it's still good to have killed it for good.
Changed files in this update