15 October 2025 Build 20410023 Edited 15 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest Update V65
 
 -Enhanced/Corrected Localization!

   -Made employees slightly easier to unlock for playtesting and demoing

   -Revamped lights in the store to make it less clippy with large shelves

   -Should have fixed blackjack behavior if you go to sleep while a blackjack game is in progress.

   -Added a single bench to go with the L shaped bench.

   -Fixed some colliders to make building a bit smoother / tighter (Esp on fridges)

   -Fixed checkout camera 'snapping' issue

   -Unpaid employees no longer play error sound effect while waiting to go on-shift

Known Issues / What's Next ?

   -Clicking on a mouse interactable (ie Pachinko) while building triggers the Pachinko

   -Blackjack tables sometimes get 'stuck'

   -Characters can remain seated if they're knocked down while playing a game.

   -Characters sometimes do not ragdoll if they're leaving and are hit with an object.

We're working towards the fabricator addition/system for the next major patch!

Keep being awesome, come hang out with us in Discord, and make sure to Wishlist !

Changed files in this update

