Playtest Update V65



-Enhanced/Corrected Localization!

-Made employees slightly easier to unlock for playtesting and demoing

-Revamped lights in the store to make it less clippy with large shelves

-Should have fixed blackjack behavior if you go to sleep while a blackjack game is in progress.

-Added a single bench to go with the L shaped bench.

-Fixed some colliders to make building a bit smoother / tighter (Esp on fridges)

-Fixed checkout camera 'snapping' issue

-Unpaid employees no longer play error sound effect while waiting to go on-shift

Known Issues / What's Next ?

-Clicking on a mouse interactable (ie Pachinko) while building triggers the Pachinko

-Blackjack tables sometimes get 'stuck'

-Characters can remain seated if they're knocked down while playing a game.

-Characters sometimes do not ragdoll if they're leaving and are hit with an object.

We're working towards the fabricator addition/system for the next major patch!

Keep being awesome, come hang out with us in Discord, and make sure to Wishlist !