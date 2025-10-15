Playtest Update V65
-Enhanced/Corrected Localization!
-Made employees slightly easier to unlock for playtesting and demoing
-Revamped lights in the store to make it less clippy with large shelves
-Should have fixed blackjack behavior if you go to sleep while a blackjack game is in progress.
-Added a single bench to go with the L shaped bench.
-Fixed some colliders to make building a bit smoother / tighter (Esp on fridges)
-Fixed checkout camera 'snapping' issue
-Unpaid employees no longer play error sound effect while waiting to go on-shift
Known Issues / What's Next ?
-Clicking on a mouse interactable (ie Pachinko) while building triggers the Pachinko
-Blackjack tables sometimes get 'stuck'
-Characters can remain seated if they're knocked down while playing a game.
-Characters sometimes do not ragdoll if they're leaving and are hit with an object.
We're working towards the fabricator addition/system for the next major patch!
Keep being awesome, come hang out with us in Discord, and make sure to Wishlist !
