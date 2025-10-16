 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20409954 Edited 16 October 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Pilots,

We are happy to announce that the new verson of FPV.SkyDive 2.7.6 is officially out!

Many improvements have been made so your flying experience can be as smooth as you cruising on our new map.

Detailed 2.7.6 update changelog:

  • Added enforcement of micro drones for dedicated micro maps

  • Improved drone sphere and race gates detection

  • Improved work of battery drain system

  • Ghost drone issues fixed

  • Fixed points issues

Havana Street 🇨🇺

We’re aiming to create something truly spectacular with another attractive item in the Whoop map lineup. We’ve created a unique Cuban-inspired environment tailored for micro drones. What we prepared for you is Havana Street map with 4 custom tracks and 4 challenges featuring unseen gate designs to bring a old-school and exciting experience.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1278060/view/502838499576119937

Get the Micro Drone Edition DLC or the Havana Street separately today and don’t miss the chance to try something extraordinary—something that will keep you glued to your favorite controller and simulator!

In case you are experiencing red blinking square in the top left corner of the screen, make sure to rapidly click on the square and open Console list and send us bug report in Discord with a screenshot of console with visible error title and message.

We invite you to join our passionate community on Discord. Connect with fellow FPV enthusiasts, share your experiences, and stay updated on all the latest news and announcements. Our Discord community is the perfect place to meet like-minded individuals, exchange tips and tricks, and build lasting friendships. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of our growing FPV.SkyDive family. Join us on Discord today and be part of the excitement!

Changed files in this update

Linux Orqa FPV SkyDive Linux Depot 1278062
  • Loading history…
Windows Orqa FPV SkyDive Windows Depot 1278064
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link