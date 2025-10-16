Hello, Pilots,

We are happy to announce that the new verson of FPV.SkyDive 2.7.6 is officially out!

Many improvements have been made so your flying experience can be as smooth as you cruising on our new map.

Detailed 2.7.6 update changelog:

Added enforcement of micro drones for dedicated micro maps

Improved drone sphere and race gates detection

Improved work of battery drain system

Ghost drone issues fixed

Fixed points issues

Havana Street 🇨🇺

We’re aiming to create something truly spectacular with another attractive item in the Whoop map lineup. We’ve created a unique Cuban-inspired environment tailored for micro drones. What we prepared for you is Havana Street map with 4 custom tracks and 4 challenges featuring unseen gate designs to bring a old-school and exciting experience.

Get the Micro Drone Edition DLC or the Havana Street separately today and don’t miss the chance to try something extraordinary—something that will keep you glued to your favorite controller and simulator!

In case you are experiencing red blinking square in the top left corner of the screen, make sure to rapidly click on the square and open Console list and send us bug report in Discord with a screenshot of console with visible error title and message.

