Dropping a small patch today, mostly to fix a vulnerability that was discovered in the Unity game engine that we use to build Shadows. There are a small number of additional tweaks that are rolling out as well:

Fixed an off-by-one error in the random encounter logic which would occasionally give encounters that should not have been possible.

Jazz Agent combat music is now much more consistent and not a randomized selection of possible tracks every fight.

Adjusted some XP rewards for a handful of interactions.

Fixed a few issues with the background parallax layers and with some variant dialog displays.