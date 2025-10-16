 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20409891
Update notes via Steam Community

Dropping a small patch today, mostly to fix a vulnerability that was discovered in the Unity game engine that we use to build Shadows.  There are a small number of additional tweaks that are rolling out as well:

  • Fixed an off-by-one error in the random encounter logic which would occasionally give encounters that should not have been possible.

  • Jazz Agent combat music is now much more consistent and not a randomized selection of possible tracks every fight.

  • Adjusted some XP rewards for a handful of interactions.

  • Fixed a few issues with the background parallax layers and with some variant dialog displays.

  • Added a couple of hidden bugs so that you wouldn't get bored and would still have things to report to us!

