15 October 2025 Build 20409866 Edited 15 October 2025 – 22:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Brand-new parkour levels with unique obstacles and creative designs

New driving maps for extra fun and exploration

Enhanced player and vehicle physics for more precise jumps, movement, and driving

Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay on all devices

Minor bug fixes and adjustments for better balance and fairness

Changed files in this update

