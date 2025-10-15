Brand-new parkour levels with unique obstacles and creative designs
New driving maps for extra fun and exploration
Enhanced player and vehicle physics for more precise jumps, movement, and driving
Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay on all devices
Minor bug fixes and adjustments for better balance and fairness
Big Update
Changed files in this update