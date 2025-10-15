Hello everyone,
In case the random Steam update brought you here, just wanted you to know that this is because I've updated the game to fix a Unity security vulnerability. You can read more about the issue here:
Thanks,
lum <3
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello everyone,
In case the random Steam update brought you here, just wanted you to know that this is because I've updated the game to fix a Unity security vulnerability. You can read more about the issue here:
Thanks,
lum <3
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update