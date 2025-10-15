 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20409729 Edited 15 October 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

In case the random Steam update brought you here, just wanted you to know that this is because I've updated the game to fix a Unity security vulnerability. You can read more about the issue here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/group/4145017/view/524229329545071274
Thanks for the support over all these years. I'm still working on games, so look forward to actual exciting news in the future.

Thanks,

lum <3

Changed files in this update

macOS THE DEVIL HAUNTS ME Mac Depot 993172
