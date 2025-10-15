NEW CHARACTER
A new character, "Mother Nature", has been added.
Mother Nature's release includes new dialogue.
Character Unlocks
Mother Nature is unlocked after completing the Valley stage
Amber is unlocked after completing the Desert stage
Vale is unlocked after purchasing from the Shop
NEW CHARMS
[NEW] Energy
[NEW] Area Size
Removed Ultimate Cooldown
Powerups
The following powerups have been renamed:
Bounce → Starlight Scatter
Fan → Wind Dancer
Lightning → Lightning Bolt
Puddle → Sparkling Splash
Pulse → Infinite Echo
Turret → Topaz Turret
Ball no longer explodes at maximum size
Lightning Bolt now hits a random ally at all levels.
Lightning Bolt now spreads arcs at level 3.
Ribbon now has infinite range at all levels.
Ribbon now attaches to all allies at level 3.
Wind Dancer now starts at level 5.
Scythe now has a larger arc (speed is also increased, so travel time from start to end is the same)
Sound Effects
All powerups now have sound effects
All powerups now have unique enemy hit sound effects
All boss attacks now have sound effects
Enemies now have a passive sound effect
Added footstep noises
Added SFX for damaging bushes and tumbleweeds
Added level up SFX
Added environmental SFX for Desert stage
New SFX for Amber, Dove, and Vale ultimates
Vale also has a new ultimate visual
Settings
Settings menu is now divided between Display, Audio, and Gameplay
Settings can now be accessed from the Lobby
Settings can now be accessed mid-game by pressing ESC
In singleplayer only, this will also pause the game
Added Max FPS setting
Added additional volume settings for Ally Powerups and Enemy Hit SFX
Added temporary “All bullets make the same sound” checkbox in case Enemy Hit SFX hurt your ears
Other
Info panel can now be seen by pressing TAB instead of F1
Players now have temporary invulnerability after being revived
Hearts are now hidden when over the abyss in the Desert stage
New error message popups when disconnecting from lobbies
Added new background for the Desert stage
Added a loading screen between lobby and stage
Added new enemy hit animations
Added animation and victory music after boss is defeated
Added a host icon to the lobby screen
Bugfixes
Fixed Infinite Echo repeating glitch during boss fights
Fixed Laser, Ribbon, and Ball not critical hitting with charm
Fixed Ball not spinning for non-host players
Fixed bush spawn locations on Valley stage
Scythe now determines critical hits per enemy, instead of per swing
Cupid Arrows now determine critical hits per enemy, instead of per volley
Scythe now swings in the correct direction
Fixed non-hosts seeing “Locked” stages, even though the host owns the stage
Fixed overlapping “Waiting…” text on upgrade screens
Fixed multiple instances of game crashes when players disconnect mid-game
Fixed lighting during Andromeda boss fight
Fixed Vale ultimate cursor not resetting to default mouse cursor
Changed files in this update