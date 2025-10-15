 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20409712 Edited 15 October 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW CHARACTER

A new character, "Mother Nature", has been added.

Mother Nature's release includes new dialogue.

Character Unlocks

  • Mother Nature is unlocked after completing the Valley stage

  • Amber is unlocked after completing the Desert stage

  • Vale is unlocked after purchasing from the Shop

NEW CHARMS

  • [NEW] Energy

  • [NEW] Area Size

  • Removed Ultimate Cooldown

Powerups

  • The following powerups have been renamed:

    • Bounce → Starlight Scatter

    • Fan → Wind Dancer

    • Lightning → Lightning Bolt

    • Puddle → Sparkling Splash

    • Pulse → Infinite Echo

    • Turret → Topaz Turret

  • Ball no longer explodes at maximum size

  • Lightning Bolt now hits a random ally at all levels.

  • Lightning Bolt now spreads arcs at level 3.

  • Ribbon now has infinite range at all levels.

  • Ribbon now attaches to all allies at level 3.

  • Wind Dancer now starts at level 5.

  • Scythe now has a larger arc (speed is also increased, so travel time from start to end is the same)

Sound Effects

  • All powerups now have sound effects

  • All powerups now have unique enemy hit sound effects

  • All boss attacks now have sound effects

  • Enemies now have a passive sound effect

  • Added footstep noises

  • Added SFX for damaging bushes and tumbleweeds

  • Added level up SFX

  • Added environmental SFX for Desert stage

  • New SFX for Amber, Dove, and Vale ultimates

    • Vale also has a new ultimate visual

Settings

  • Settings menu is now divided between Display, Audio, and Gameplay

  • Settings can now be accessed from the Lobby

  • Settings can now be accessed mid-game by pressing ESC

    • In singleplayer only, this will also pause the game

  • Added Max FPS setting

  • Added additional volume settings for Ally Powerups and Enemy Hit SFX

  • Added temporary “All bullets make the same sound” checkbox in case Enemy Hit SFX hurt your ears

Other

  • Info panel can now be seen by pressing TAB instead of F1

  • Players now have temporary invulnerability after being revived

  • Hearts are now hidden when over the abyss in the Desert stage

  • New error message popups when disconnecting from lobbies

  • Added new background for the Desert stage

  • Added a loading screen between lobby and stage

  • Added new enemy hit animations

  • Added animation and victory music after boss is defeated

  • Added a host icon to the lobby screen

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Infinite Echo repeating glitch during boss fights

  • Fixed Laser, Ribbon, and Ball not critical hitting with charm

  • Fixed Ball not spinning for non-host players

  • Fixed bush spawn locations on Valley stage

  • Scythe now determines critical hits per enemy, instead of per swing

  • Cupid Arrows now determine critical hits per enemy, instead of per volley

  • Scythe now swings in the correct direction

  • Fixed non-hosts seeing “Locked” stages, even though the host owns the stage

  • Fixed overlapping “Waiting…” text on upgrade screens

  • Fixed multiple instances of game crashes when players disconnect mid-game

  • Fixed lighting during Andromeda boss fight

  • Fixed Vale ultimate cursor not resetting to default mouse cursor

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3705121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link