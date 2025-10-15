Added two new passive abilities to the censor and chisel:

Range Finder 0, +1, +2: Censor heads increases player targeting distance for Junk, Common, and Uncommon Tier by 20%, 40%, and 60%.

Numb Skull 0, +1, +2: Chisel heads reduce damage received when hit in the head by 20%, 40%, and 60%.

Added a new approach to FX for hit and dodge related events.



Adjusted the per-weapon family hitstop multipliers. In general thrusts and slashes have less hitstop than blunt weapons.



Reduced Boss Respawn Timers to 5 seconds (for now).

Balance Tweaks:

Enshugoo enemies now have mild spirit resist and increased health and poise regen.

Maceman Guard T2 is now healthier than T1

Removed crits from behind on golem.

Disabled physics collision on golem, but added capsule colliders to the legs that do have physics collision.

Fixes: