 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20409549 Edited 15 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added two new passive abilities to the censor and chisel:

  • Range Finder 0, +1, +2: Censor heads increases player targeting distance for Junk, Common, and Uncommon Tier by 20%, 40%, and 60%.

  • Numb Skull 0, +1, +2: Chisel heads reduce damage received when hit in the head by 20%, 40%, and 60%.

Added a new approach to FX for hit and dodge related events.

Adjusted the per-weapon family hitstop multipliers. In general thrusts and slashes have less hitstop than blunt weapons.

Reduced Boss Respawn Timers to 5 seconds (for now).

Balance Tweaks:

  • Enshugoo enemies now have mild spirit resist and increased health and poise regen.

  • Maceman Guard T2 is now healthier than T1

  • Removed crits from behind on golem.

  • Disabled physics collision on golem, but added capsule colliders to the legs that do have physics collision.

Fixes:

  • Buckler drop item mesh shows correctly

  • Maceman Parry T2 now has correct armguard mesh

  • Scanner doors now properly loop through an array and check for the correct tag on the character before firing success or fail to open the door

  • Hoplon shield removed from Crab Island

  • Relic bloom saves disable combat music state.

  • Fixed precision hit sounds not playing when hitting enemies in the head, or when players are hit in the head.

  • Access panel switch to get the hardcore head now correctly checks players inventory for the glyph cypher even when the glyph is equipped.

  • Access scanner to get the moldy sword now correctly opens if players are wearing an "Access II" head.

  • Slide down to the bunker tunnel from the factory should be less likely to clip players and kill them from fall damage.

  • Equip/unequip sounds both for inventory UI and on character stow/unstow

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2624081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link