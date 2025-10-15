Added two new passive abilities to the censor and chisel:
Range Finder 0, +1, +2: Censor heads increases player targeting distance for Junk, Common, and Uncommon Tier by 20%, 40%, and 60%.
Numb Skull 0, +1, +2: Chisel heads reduce damage received when hit in the head by 20%, 40%, and 60%.
Added a new approach to FX for hit and dodge related events.
Adjusted the per-weapon family hitstop multipliers. In general thrusts and slashes have less hitstop than blunt weapons.
Reduced Boss Respawn Timers to 5 seconds (for now).
Balance Tweaks:
Enshugoo enemies now have mild spirit resist and increased health and poise regen.
Maceman Guard T2 is now healthier than T1
Removed crits from behind on golem.
Disabled physics collision on golem, but added capsule colliders to the legs that do have physics collision.
Fixes:
Buckler drop item mesh shows correctly
Maceman Parry T2 now has correct armguard mesh
Scanner doors now properly loop through an array and check for the correct tag on the character before firing success or fail to open the door
Hoplon shield removed from Crab Island
Relic bloom saves disable combat music state.
Fixed precision hit sounds not playing when hitting enemies in the head, or when players are hit in the head.
Access panel switch to get the hardcore head now correctly checks players inventory for the glyph cypher even when the glyph is equipped.
Access scanner to get the moldy sword now correctly opens if players are wearing an "Access II" head.
Slide down to the bunker tunnel from the factory should be less likely to clip players and kill them from fall damage.
Equip/unequip sounds both for inventory UI and on character stow/unstow
