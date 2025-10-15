Fixed narration not playing when arriving at faction combat routes in the Sprawl, Sluice, Tangle, Shroud, and Foetor
Updated Regen token icon
Fixed Death appearing in Kingdoms without Flagellant in the party when the Dam option is enabled. Dam options are meant to affect Confession mode only
Empty Stein: Replaced Target Ally: Strength (95%) or Daze (5%) with When Stress Healed: +1% CRIT (1 Battle) Dev Note: The previous buff was confusing since it didn't interact with Raucous Revelry's ally effects, so it was changed to a more universal buff
Updated Korean localization
Fixed scroll wheel sensitivity and gamepad input issues introduced by our Unity update
2.04.80241 - Steadfast Steward's Update 2 - coming_in_hot
