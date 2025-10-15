Fixed narration not playing when arriving at faction combat routes in the Sprawl, Sluice, Tangle, Shroud, and Foetor

Updated Regen token icon

Fixed Death appearing in Kingdoms without Flagellant in the party when the Dam option is enabled. Dam options are meant to affect Confession mode only

Empty Stein: Replaced Target Ally: Strength (95%) or Daze (5%) with When Stress Healed: +1% CRIT (1 Battle) Dev Note: The previous buff was confusing since it didn't interact with Raucous Revelry's ally effects, so it was changed to a more universal buff

Updated Korean localization