15 October 2025 Build 20409361 Edited 15 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed narration not playing when arriving at faction combat routes in the Sprawl, Sluice, Tangle, Shroud, and Foetor

  • Updated Regen token icon

  • Fixed Death appearing in Kingdoms without Flagellant in the party when the Dam option is enabled. Dam options are meant to affect Confession mode only

  • Empty Stein: Replaced Target Ally: Strength (95%) or Daze (5%) with When Stress Healed: +1% CRIT (1 Battle) Dev Note: The previous buff was confusing since it didn't interact with Raucous Revelry's ally effects, so it was changed to a more universal buff

  • Updated Korean localization

  • Fixed scroll wheel sensitivity and gamepad input issues introduced by our Unity update

Changed depots in coming_in_hot branch

View more data in app history for build 20409361
Windows Depot 1940341
macOS 64-bit Depot 1940342
Windows 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598510
macOS 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598511
Windows 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205310
macOS 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205311
Windows 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715610
macOS 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715611
