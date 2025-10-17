 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20409345 Edited 18 October 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features,

  • Level 49 is here! Veterans, Heavier Tanks, Silver Wolves, and more are now available!,

Improvements,

  • App update available message now links to relevant storefronts to reduce update release day confusion,

  • The infection test facility now has a hint message when no units are available to infect,

Bug Fixes,

  • Infection test facility now properly displays cost with black nanos owned and highlights red when not enough are owned,

  • Fixed status effects with damage buffs, ie freeze,

  • Fixed Unity CVE-2025-59489,

  • Fixed lag experienced on iOS 26

