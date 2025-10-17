New Features,
Level 49 is here! Veterans, Heavier Tanks, Silver Wolves, and more are now available!,
Improvements,
App update available message now links to relevant storefronts to reduce update release day confusion,
The infection test facility now has a hint message when no units are available to infect,
Bug Fixes,
Infection test facility now properly displays cost with black nanos owned and highlights red when not enough are owned,
Fixed status effects with damage buffs, ie freeze,
Fixed Unity CVE-2025-59489,
Fixed lag experienced on iOS 26
Changed files in this update