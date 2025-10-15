Howdy-doody! Another fifteenth day of the month brings another small update. This one is mainly to clear up a couple of technical issues and to add pigs.

The game no longer forces full-screen. I was asked for this, and you're absolutely right, I should never have made it all-full-screen all the time.

There are some pigs now! Not a lot of them, but it felt like they were a missing animal. You'll find them near Fast Boots.

All the food at Skeletown now looks like something! If you wanted to see Sausage Hedgehog (v), your time is now!

I feel like I did something else, but I can't think what.

The next update of note will come on the 15th of November, and after that the next Trans Theft Horso thing of note is the game's appearance at AdventureX convention in London in late November. Maybe see you there? Hooray!