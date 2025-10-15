 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20409339 Edited 15 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy-doody! Another fifteenth day of the month brings another small update. This one is mainly to clear up a couple of technical issues and to add pigs.

  • The game no longer forces full-screen. I was asked for this, and you're absolutely right, I should never have made it all-full-screen all the time.

  • There are some pigs now! Not a lot of them, but it felt like they were a missing animal. You'll find them near Fast Boots.

  • All the food at Skeletown now looks like something! If you wanted to see Sausage Hedgehog (v), your time is now!

  • I feel like I did something else, but I can't think what.

The next update of note will come on the 15th of November, and after that the next Trans Theft Horso thing of note is the game's appearance at AdventureX convention in London in late November. Maybe see you there? Hooray!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2268551
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2268552
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link