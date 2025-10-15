If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.



The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.



Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.



SteamVR:

Fix minor UX bugs in VR Settings and Notifications



