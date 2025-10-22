 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20409310 Edited 22 October 2025 – 11:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.6.0.48 Changelog

Assets

  • Added: Visualization of the poison damage effect

  • Changed: Multiple tweaks and fixes to Kolguyev locations and assets

  • Changed: Updated localizations

  • Tweaked: Added vehicle spawns to more locations on Kolguyev

  • Tweaked: Adjusted the position of the rearm and refund rockets' actions on the pylons to be easier to find

  • Tweaked: Multiple tweaks and fixes to Building Destruction

  • Fixed: Night noise effect stopped working on some terrains

  • Fixed: Windage wasn't correctly applied to the RPG-7 rockets

  • Fixed: Players were unable to reattach rocket pylons when this user action was previously completed by another player

  • Fixed: Wrong ammunition shown and loaded in the US Anti-Air composition

  • Fixed: Ammo truck and arsenal truck were missing mortar shells, as well as arsenal truck was missing gloves

  • Fixed: LAV-25 commander ADS freelook was not working, and the commander was able to use the scope while turned out

  • Fixed: LAV-25 unity sight FOV and transparency of the vignette

  • Fixed: First-person camera was offset after interrupting mortar shooting animation

  • Fixed: Vehicle - M1025 gunner couldn't switch seats comfortably

  • Fixed: Missing 'Get out' interaction for BRDM-2/BTR-70 commander and driver

  • Fixed: Sometimes it was possible to see inside of heads

  • Fixed: Building Destruction - After a building collapsed electric wires with connectors stayed afloat

  • Fixed: Destruction of ladders on the BARS transmitter antenna

  • Fixed: Multiple types of debris would stay afloat after related building destruction

  • Fixed: AP mine point when placing was slightly offset in animation

  • Removed: Support for character wobble turned off

General

  • Added: Reworked hand grenade flight simulation and collision behaviors

  • Added: Author name for tasks created by player (task menu and map menu)

  • Tweaked: Projectiles are now shown in more states and more situations

  • Tweaked: Increased max allowed tilt for the deployable turrets and sandbags from 15° to 25°

  • Fixed: Issue with hitreg when character was changing stance

  • Fixed: Character could become faction-less on reconnect

  • Fixed: Character could lose rank on reconnect

  • Fixed: Slanted ladders could sometimes not be used properly

  • Fixed: Vehicle animation system was still running when the game was paused, which, e.g., caused helicopter rotors to keep spinning

  • Fixed: Missiles would sometimes deflect from glass

  • Fixed: Weapon blast could have been blocked by character's equipment equipment

  • Fixed: VON wouldn't display platform if they are not in the same faction

  • Fixed: Grenades could explode too early for JIP

  • Fixed: Muzzle attachments could cause some muzzle effects to not work

Playable Content

  • Added: Group Rally Points feature

  • Added: New HQ Commander Hints

  • Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev - tasks created in many more locations

  • Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev - QRF system

  • Changed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - more vehicles added

  • Changed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Islands garrison

  • Changed: HQC - Improved group creation rules explanation

  • Changed: HQC - Disabled the autotune and task-frequency generation

  • Tweaked: Operation Omega - Red light at exfil point in Mission 3

  • Tweaked: Operation Omega - Added another dead body inside the helicopter wreck in Mission 01

  • Tweaked: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Briefing legend

  • Tweaked: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Rework of Delivery task logic

  • Tweaked: HQC - Delete the group created by the commander when the last player leaves the group

  • Tweaked: HQC - Limit to Group Cohesion level for XP

  • Tweaked: HQC - Group size of MG team increased to 3, up from 2

  • Tweaked: HQC - NSV optics (tripod variant) rank requirement increased to Sergeant, up from Corporal

  • Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Missing arsenal box on point Pennsylvania

  • Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Patrol base was dragged underground after the building was destroyed (Arsenal, Map)

  • Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev had no Exfil countdown

  • Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Briefing tab disappeared after spawning

  • Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Markers for Patrol Bases didn't disappear

  • Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Map markers were not visible for joined client

  • Fixed: Operation Omega - Choosing 'Return to main menu' after dying on a mission resulted in a broken loading screen

  • Fixed: Operation Omega - Voiceovers played over the gameover screen with paused game

  • Fixed: Operation Omega - Voiceover message out of place in Mission 02

  • Fixed: Operation Omega - It was possible to access the balcony in the Villa from the outside in Mission 03

  • Fixed: HQC - Starting rank was not properly applied

  • Fixed: HQC - Missing rank requirement check while saving custom loadouts

  • Fixed: HQC - Commander can no longer name groups

  • Fixed: HQC - Cohesion XP event was not triggering notification

  • Fixed: HQC - Missing factional adherence in the UI

  • Fixed: HQC - AI in supply depots on Kolguyev could spawn inside containers

  • Fixed: HQC - Cursor got stuck on screen when canceling the Request Base with Esc key

  • Fixed: HQC - Applying for the Commander role was available at enemy bases

  • Fixed: HQC - Cleaned up unused pre-built base content from all HQC scenarios

  • Fixed: Admin interface compass was placed differently than in the GM interface

  • Fixed: Task title couldn't be read fully if it was too long

  • Fixed: Military Supply Allocation by Rank UI was visible while the feature was disabled

Stability and Performance

  • Tweaked: ProjectileSimulationSystem now simulates projectiles at a fixed frame of 30 FPS

  • Fixed: Possible crash during character climbing animation

  • Fixed: Workshop: Integrity validation crash Fixed: Crash related to Grenades travelling through air

  • Fixed: Crash in SetItemReplicationParent

  • Fixed: Memory leak in the Damage Area system

  • Fixed: Multiple memory optimizations targeting the Xbox Series S Crashrate

  • Fixed: The main base setup on clients during restart could be corrupted

  • Fixed: Door in edge configuration could cause crash on use

Controls

  • Tweaked: Regular collective mode for helicopters now helps more with the collective (similar to before, but better)

  • Added: Don't Show Again Hint keybind to Options

  • Added: Hints - Don't show again option - Enabled option to hide hint

  • Changed: Overhaul for icons for radial wheels, commands, and tasks

  • Changed: Remapped 'Change shell charge' action in the Legacy button layout to Y

  • Fixed: Quick bar was stuck on screen if the user tried to open the commanding menu without being the group leader

  • Fixed: Button to show on map/assign task from description was working incorrectly

Audio

  • Added: Radio filter for HQ Battalion

  • Changed: Everon radios replaced by USSR variants

  • Tweaked: Kolguyev music

  • Tweaked: Radio effects and volume, pitch of bases, and other small tweaks

  • Tweaked: Sulphur lake sound and spatialization

  • Fixed: Sound of barbed wire dealing damage wasn't played in MP

  • Fixed: Refund rocket sound playback would have failed if the pylon was reattached to the mount

  • Fixed: Pylon selling sound could have failed in MP in some random situations

  • Fixed: UI sounds did not play when the game was paused

  • Fixed: Audible environment noises before re-spawn, depending on terrain

Consoles

  • Fixed: Potential fix for the author's platform always displaying Windows

AI

  • Tweaked: AI pathfinding to help AI drivers overcome decision blockade

  • Fixed: AI would not disembark if the GetOut waypoint was too close to the vehicle

  • Fixed: AI obstacle avoidance would sometimes mistake directions

Render

  • Tweaked: Shadow rendering pipeline

  • Fixed: Occasional shadow flickering

Modding

  • Added: Color legend and more information to the weapon blast debug

  • Added: -worldSystemsConfig CLI param

  • Added: SCR_DamageSufferingSystem for local batch processing of damage effects

  • Added: AutoScrollComponent to unify various implementations

  • Added: ScrollComponent support for vertical scrolling

  • Changed: Registration/unregistration to handle damage system's on frame logic can be done now with dedicated functions instead of entity activation/deactivation

  • Changed: Move RagdollTest.et into Prefabs/RagdollEditor

  • Changed: Optimized ScrollComponent to only tick when active

Changed files in this update

