Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.
Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.
1.6.0.48 Changelog
Assets
Added: Visualization of the poison damage effect
Changed: Multiple tweaks and fixes to Kolguyev locations and assets
Changed: Updated localizations
Tweaked: Added vehicle spawns to more locations on Kolguyev
Tweaked: Adjusted the position of the rearm and refund rockets' actions on the pylons to be easier to find
Tweaked: Multiple tweaks and fixes to Building Destruction
Fixed: Night noise effect stopped working on some terrains
Fixed: Windage wasn't correctly applied to the RPG-7 rockets
Fixed: Players were unable to reattach rocket pylons when this user action was previously completed by another player
Fixed: Wrong ammunition shown and loaded in the US Anti-Air composition
Fixed: Ammo truck and arsenal truck were missing mortar shells, as well as arsenal truck was missing gloves
Fixed: LAV-25 commander ADS freelook was not working, and the commander was able to use the scope while turned out
Fixed: LAV-25 unity sight FOV and transparency of the vignette
Fixed: First-person camera was offset after interrupting mortar shooting animation
Fixed: Vehicle - M1025 gunner couldn't switch seats comfortably
Fixed: Missing 'Get out' interaction for BRDM-2/BTR-70 commander and driver
Fixed: Sometimes it was possible to see inside of heads
Fixed: Building Destruction - After a building collapsed electric wires with connectors stayed afloat
Fixed: Destruction of ladders on the BARS transmitter antenna
Fixed: Multiple types of debris would stay afloat after related building destruction
Fixed: AP mine point when placing was slightly offset in animation
Removed: Support for character wobble turned off
General
Added: Reworked hand grenade flight simulation and collision behaviors
Added: Author name for tasks created by player (task menu and map menu)
Tweaked: Projectiles are now shown in more states and more situations
Tweaked: Increased max allowed tilt for the deployable turrets and sandbags from 15° to 25°
Fixed: Issue with hitreg when character was changing stance
Fixed: Character could become faction-less on reconnect
Fixed: Character could lose rank on reconnect
Fixed: Slanted ladders could sometimes not be used properly
Fixed: Vehicle animation system was still running when the game was paused, which, e.g., caused helicopter rotors to keep spinning
Fixed: Missiles would sometimes deflect from glass
Fixed: Weapon blast could have been blocked by character's equipment equipment
Fixed: VON wouldn't display platform if they are not in the same faction
Fixed: Grenades could explode too early for JIP
Fixed: Muzzle attachments could cause some muzzle effects to not work
Playable Content
Added: Group Rally Points feature
Added: New HQ Commander Hints
Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev - tasks created in many more locations
Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev - QRF system
Changed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - more vehicles added
Changed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Islands garrison
Changed: HQC - Improved group creation rules explanation
Changed: HQC - Disabled the autotune and task-frequency generation
Tweaked: Operation Omega - Red light at exfil point in Mission 3
Tweaked: Operation Omega - Added another dead body inside the helicopter wreck in Mission 01
Tweaked: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Briefing legend
Tweaked: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Rework of Delivery task logic
Tweaked: HQC - Delete the group created by the commander when the last player leaves the group
Tweaked: HQC - Limit to Group Cohesion level for XP
Tweaked: HQC - Group size of MG team increased to 3, up from 2
Tweaked: HQC - NSV optics (tripod variant) rank requirement increased to Sergeant, up from Corporal
Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Missing arsenal box on point Pennsylvania
Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Patrol base was dragged underground after the building was destroyed (Arsenal, Map)
Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev had no Exfil countdown
Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Briefing tab disappeared after spawning
Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Markers for Patrol Bases didn't disappear
Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Map markers were not visible for joined client
Fixed: Operation Omega - Choosing 'Return to main menu' after dying on a mission resulted in a broken loading screen
Fixed: Operation Omega - Voiceovers played over the gameover screen with paused game
Fixed: Operation Omega - Voiceover message out of place in Mission 02
Fixed: Operation Omega - It was possible to access the balcony in the Villa from the outside in Mission 03
Fixed: HQC - Starting rank was not properly applied
Fixed: HQC - Missing rank requirement check while saving custom loadouts
Fixed: HQC - Commander can no longer name groups
Fixed: HQC - Cohesion XP event was not triggering notification
Fixed: HQC - Missing factional adherence in the UI
Fixed: HQC - AI in supply depots on Kolguyev could spawn inside containers
Fixed: HQC - Cursor got stuck on screen when canceling the Request Base with Esc key
Fixed: HQC - Applying for the Commander role was available at enemy bases
Fixed: HQC - Cleaned up unused pre-built base content from all HQC scenarios
Fixed: Admin interface compass was placed differently than in the GM interface
Fixed: Task title couldn't be read fully if it was too long
Fixed: Military Supply Allocation by Rank UI was visible while the feature was disabled
Stability and Performance
Tweaked: ProjectileSimulationSystem now simulates projectiles at a fixed frame of 30 FPS
Fixed: Possible crash during character climbing animation
Fixed: Workshop: Integrity validation crash Fixed: Crash related to Grenades travelling through air
Fixed: Crash in SetItemReplicationParent
Fixed: Memory leak in the Damage Area system
Fixed: Multiple memory optimizations targeting the Xbox Series S Crashrate
Fixed: The main base setup on clients during restart could be corrupted
Fixed: Door in edge configuration could cause crash on use
Controls
Tweaked: Regular collective mode for helicopters now helps more with the collective (similar to before, but better)
Added: Don't Show Again Hint keybind to Options
Added: Hints - Don't show again option - Enabled option to hide hint
Changed: Overhaul for icons for radial wheels, commands, and tasks
Changed: Remapped 'Change shell charge' action in the Legacy button layout to Y
Fixed: Quick bar was stuck on screen if the user tried to open the commanding menu without being the group leader
Fixed: Button to show on map/assign task from description was working incorrectly
Audio
Added: Radio filter for HQ Battalion
Changed: Everon radios replaced by USSR variants
Tweaked: Kolguyev music
Tweaked: Radio effects and volume, pitch of bases, and other small tweaks
Tweaked: Sulphur lake sound and spatialization
Fixed: Sound of barbed wire dealing damage wasn't played in MP
Fixed: Refund rocket sound playback would have failed if the pylon was reattached to the mount
Fixed: Pylon selling sound could have failed in MP in some random situations
Fixed: UI sounds did not play when the game was paused
Fixed: Audible environment noises before re-spawn, depending on terrain
Consoles
Fixed: Potential fix for the author's platform always displaying Windows
AI
Tweaked: AI pathfinding to help AI drivers overcome decision blockade
Fixed: AI would not disembark if the GetOut waypoint was too close to the vehicle
Fixed: AI obstacle avoidance would sometimes mistake directions
Render
Tweaked: Shadow rendering pipeline
Fixed: Occasional shadow flickering
Modding
Added: Color legend and more information to the weapon blast debug
Added: -worldSystemsConfig CLI param
Added: SCR_DamageSufferingSystem for local batch processing of damage effects
Added: AutoScrollComponent to unify various implementations
Added: ScrollComponent support for vertical scrolling
Changed: Registration/unregistration to handle damage system's on frame logic can be done now with dedicated functions instead of entity activation/deactivation
Changed: Move RagdollTest.et into Prefabs/RagdollEditor
Changed: Optimized ScrollComponent to only tick when active
Changed files in this update