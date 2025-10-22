Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.

Assets

Added: Visualization of the poison damage effect

Changed: Multiple tweaks and fixes to Kolguyev locations and assets

Changed: Updated localizations

Tweaked: Added vehicle spawns to more locations on Kolguyev

Tweaked: Adjusted the position of the rearm and refund rockets' actions on the pylons to be easier to find

Tweaked: Multiple tweaks and fixes to Building Destruction

Fixed: Night noise effect stopped working on some terrains

Fixed: Windage wasn't correctly applied to the RPG-7 rockets

Fixed: Players were unable to reattach rocket pylons when this user action was previously completed by another player

Fixed: Wrong ammunition shown and loaded in the US Anti-Air composition

Fixed: Ammo truck and arsenal truck were missing mortar shells, as well as arsenal truck was missing gloves

Fixed: LAV-25 commander ADS freelook was not working, and the commander was able to use the scope while turned out

Fixed: LAV-25 unity sight FOV and transparency of the vignette

Fixed: First-person camera was offset after interrupting mortar shooting animation

Fixed: Vehicle - M1025 gunner couldn't switch seats comfortably

Fixed: Missing 'Get out' interaction for BRDM-2/BTR-70 commander and driver

Fixed: Sometimes it was possible to see inside of heads

Fixed: Building Destruction - After a building collapsed electric wires with connectors stayed afloat

Fixed: Destruction of ladders on the BARS transmitter antenna

Fixed: Multiple types of debris would stay afloat after related building destruction

Fixed: AP mine point when placing was slightly offset in animation

Removed: Support for character wobble turned off

General

Added: Reworked hand grenade flight simulation and collision behaviors

Added: Author name for tasks created by player (task menu and map menu)

Tweaked: Projectiles are now shown in more states and more situations

Tweaked: Increased max allowed tilt for the deployable turrets and sandbags from 15° to 25°

Fixed: Issue with hitreg when character was changing stance

Fixed: Character could become faction-less on reconnect

Fixed: Character could lose rank on reconnect

Fixed: Slanted ladders could sometimes not be used properly

Fixed: Vehicle animation system was still running when the game was paused, which, e.g., caused helicopter rotors to keep spinning

Fixed: Missiles would sometimes deflect from glass

Fixed: Weapon blast could have been blocked by character's equipment equipment

Fixed: VON wouldn't display platform if they are not in the same faction

Fixed: Grenades could explode too early for JIP

Fixed: Muzzle attachments could cause some muzzle effects to not work

Playable Content

Added: Group Rally Points feature

Added: New HQ Commander Hints

Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev - tasks created in many more locations

Added: Combat Ops Kolguyev - QRF system

Changed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - more vehicles added

Changed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Islands garrison

Changed: HQC - Improved group creation rules explanation

Changed: HQC - Disabled the autotune and task-frequency generation

Tweaked: Operation Omega - Red light at exfil point in Mission 3

Tweaked: Operation Omega - Added another dead body inside the helicopter wreck in Mission 01

Tweaked: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Briefing legend

Tweaked: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Rework of Delivery task logic

Tweaked: HQC - Delete the group created by the commander when the last player leaves the group

Tweaked: HQC - Limit to Group Cohesion level for XP

Tweaked: HQC - Group size of MG team increased to 3, up from 2

Tweaked: HQC - NSV optics (tripod variant) rank requirement increased to Sergeant, up from Corporal

Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Missing arsenal box on point Pennsylvania

Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Patrol base was dragged underground after the building was destroyed (Arsenal, Map)

Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev had no Exfil countdown

Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Briefing tab disappeared after spawning

Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Markers for Patrol Bases didn't disappear

Fixed: Combat Ops Kolguyev - Map markers were not visible for joined client

Fixed: Operation Omega - Choosing 'Return to main menu' after dying on a mission resulted in a broken loading screen

Fixed: Operation Omega - Voiceovers played over the gameover screen with paused game

Fixed: Operation Omega - Voiceover message out of place in Mission 02

Fixed: Operation Omega - It was possible to access the balcony in the Villa from the outside in Mission 03

Fixed: HQC - Starting rank was not properly applied

Fixed: HQC - Missing rank requirement check while saving custom loadouts

Fixed: HQC - Commander can no longer name groups

Fixed: HQC - Cohesion XP event was not triggering notification

Fixed: HQC - Missing factional adherence in the UI

Fixed: HQC - AI in supply depots on Kolguyev could spawn inside containers

Fixed: HQC - Cursor got stuck on screen when canceling the Request Base with Esc key

Fixed: HQC - Applying for the Commander role was available at enemy bases

Fixed: HQC - Cleaned up unused pre-built base content from all HQC scenarios

Fixed: Admin interface compass was placed differently than in the GM interface

Fixed: Task title couldn't be read fully if it was too long

Fixed: Military Supply Allocation by Rank UI was visible while the feature was disabled

Stability and Performance

Tweaked: ProjectileSimulationSystem now simulates projectiles at a fixed frame of 30 FPS

Fixed: Possible crash during character climbing animation

Fixed: Workshop: Integrity validation crash Fixed: Crash related to Grenades travelling through air

Fixed: Crash in SetItemReplicationParent

Fixed: Memory leak in the Damage Area system

Fixed: Multiple memory optimizations targeting the Xbox Series S Crashrate

Fixed: The main base setup on clients during restart could be corrupted

Fixed: Door in edge configuration could cause crash on use

Controls

Tweaked: Regular collective mode for helicopters now helps more with the collective (similar to before, but better)

Added: Don't Show Again Hint keybind to Options

Added: Hints - Don't show again option - Enabled option to hide hint

Changed: Overhaul for icons for radial wheels, commands, and tasks

Changed: Remapped 'Change shell charge' action in the Legacy button layout to Y

Fixed: Quick bar was stuck on screen if the user tried to open the commanding menu without being the group leader

Fixed: Button to show on map/assign task from description was working incorrectly

Audio

Added: Radio filter for HQ Battalion

Changed: Everon radios replaced by USSR variants

Tweaked: Kolguyev music

Tweaked: Radio effects and volume, pitch of bases, and other small tweaks

Tweaked: Sulphur lake sound and spatialization

Fixed: Sound of barbed wire dealing damage wasn't played in MP

Fixed: Refund rocket sound playback would have failed if the pylon was reattached to the mount

Fixed: Pylon selling sound could have failed in MP in some random situations

Fixed: UI sounds did not play when the game was paused

Fixed: Audible environment noises before re-spawn, depending on terrain

Consoles

Fixed: Potential fix for the author's platform always displaying Windows

AI

Tweaked: AI pathfinding to help AI drivers overcome decision blockade

Fixed: AI would not disembark if the GetOut waypoint was too close to the vehicle

Fixed: AI obstacle avoidance would sometimes mistake directions

Render

Tweaked: Shadow rendering pipeline

Fixed: Occasional shadow flickering

Modding

Added: Color legend and more information to the weapon blast debug

Added: -worldSystemsConfig CLI param

Added: SCR_DamageSufferingSystem for local batch processing of damage effects

Added: AutoScrollComponent to unify various implementations

Added: ScrollComponent support for vertical scrolling