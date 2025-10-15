 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20409124 Edited 15 October 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks, quick update! WordScoop! With Gelato the Otter has been updated to version 1.0.3. This is a small update that makes some Quality-of-Life tweaks for an overall nicer experience.

Changes:

  • The game has been migrated from Godot 4.4 to Godot 4.5. This fixed certain visual and performance issues as a side-effect.

  • Gelato's sprite on the title screen has been refined to be more on-model with their finalized design.

  • Volume has been reduced on certain sound effects, making them less jarring to headphone users

  • Certain words in the dictionary have been added, filtered, or updated to be more accurate and appropriate for the game.

I hope this update makes the game a more enjoyable experience!

--WhiskerFjords

