Hey folks, quick update! WordScoop! With Gelato the Otter has been updated to version 1.0.3. This is a small update that makes some Quality-of-Life tweaks for an overall nicer experience.

Changes:

The game has been migrated from Godot 4.4 to Godot 4.5. This fixed certain visual and performance issues as a side-effect.

Gelato's sprite on the title screen has been refined to be more on-model with their finalized design.

Volume has been reduced on certain sound effects, making them less jarring to headphone users

Certain words in the dictionary have been added, filtered, or updated to be more accurate and appropriate for the game.

I hope this update makes the game a more enjoyable experience!

--WhiskerFjords