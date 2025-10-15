Faster Bunnies 1.15.3 Update
Hello bunny racers! Thanks so much for checking out the game during the first week of launch. We've got some small quick improvements for you!
Bunny Names!
"Eddie" is now a randomly generated bunny name you may encounter while playing, a name that comes to us from a player's chonky piebald lap cat. If you'd like your pet's name added into the game, drop a message in the pinned discussion thread!
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that sometimes made the Carpenter's abilities not activate when you play as him
Fixed some anchoring weirdness that was making the main menu look wonky on ultra-wide monitors
Tutorial Improvement
A second part to the tutorial has been added that activates on your first race day to help clarify sprinting, stamina, and the Rivalry icon
Quality of Life
In addition to using the space bar, you can now also sprint using the right mouse button, making this a game that can be fully played without the use of the keyboard if you so choose!
