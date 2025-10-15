 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20409015 Edited 15 October 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Faster Bunnies 1.15.3 Update

Hello bunny racers! Thanks so much for checking out the game during the first week of launch. We've got some small quick improvements for you!

Bunny Names!

  • "Eddie" is now a randomly generated bunny name you may encounter while playing, a name that comes to us from a player's chonky piebald lap cat. If you'd like your pet's name added into the game, drop a message in the pinned discussion thread!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes made the Carpenter's abilities not activate when you play as him

  • Fixed some anchoring weirdness that was making the main menu look wonky on ultra-wide monitors

Tutorial Improvement

  • A second part to the tutorial has been added that activates on your first race day to help clarify sprinting, stamina, and the Rivalry icon

Quality of Life

  • In addition to using the space bar, you can now also sprint using the right mouse button, making this a game that can be fully played without the use of the keyboard if you so choose!

