The update I have just pushed to Steam is primarily so that I can submit Positron for Steam Deck Verified. All that was required for this was for the starting screen to say 'Press A to start'. Hopefully, it gets a verified pass. I may need to do a full sweep over all screens with interaction to add A/B prompts though.



As for performance on Steam Deck, I had a friend try it on his OLED a few days ago and it runs at a solid 90fps on the largest of levels. I've tested mine thoroughly (LCD) on device, and on TV, with no issues whatsoever.



There are a couple of very minor changes to this build also. I'm part way through optimising and tweaking how the trails render. They now have a new texture which has a few contrast bars top and bottom to add abit more detail. I'm also working on making the trails lean on the corners to follow the lean of the bike. Visually this should look much nicer than how it does currently. I'm also looking in to adding a pulse/wave which animates down the trails too.

The only other change in this build is that you can press X on controller to toggle from RED to default mode. It's a bit glitchy atm (requires crashing to properly swap modes), but this was a test for adding in palette overrides in the future.