15 October 2025 Build 20408959 Edited 15 October 2025 – 20:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotpatch 4.03.04

  • Added: Arcade tasks (e.g. Mad Quacks) now use the same key bindings as Move Up, Down, Left, Right

  • Fixed: Issue where a player's goose colour changed when interacting with the closet

  • Fixed: Fire Sabotage visuals not resetting after a meeting in Goosechapel, Mallard Manor, and SS Mothergoose

  • Fixed: Meeting music not playing when Lights Sabotage is active

  • Fixed: Sniper’s reticle showing after being eaten by the Pelican

  • Fixed: Revive countdown not showing when reviving as a Thrall

Thanks again as always for the reports! Again, if you experience any bugs or unintended features please be sure to use the reporting tools with all the details either in-game or the online ticket form to let the team know!

