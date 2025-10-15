Hotpatch 4.03.04

Added: Arcade tasks (e.g. Mad Quacks) now use the same key bindings as Move Up, Down, Left, Right

Fixed: Issue where a player's goose colour changed when interacting with the closet

Fixed: Fire Sabotage visuals not resetting after a meeting in Goosechapel, Mallard Manor, and SS Mothergoose

Fixed: Meeting music not playing when Lights Sabotage is active

Fixed: Sniper’s reticle showing after being eaten by the Pelican

Fixed: Revive countdown not showing when reviving as a Thrall

Thanks again as always for the reports! Again, if you experience any bugs or unintended features please be sure to use the reporting tools with all the details either in-game or the online ticket form to let the team know!