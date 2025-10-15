 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20408823 Edited 15 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Russian translations updated (native speaker review)

  • Fixed terrain issues in Arid Heights I and III

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2310432
