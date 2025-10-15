Improved Physics to support non-traditional gravities (for use in "sidescroller" style games).
Upgraded AvaloniaUI.
Support drag/drop Animation elements.
Fixed an issue with random crashes, due to Switch Editors being visible.
Fixed an issue with invalid rank calculations.
Fixed an issue with crashes involving map changes (seen in 2D RPG Sample).
Fixed an issue with rendering of notes in database.
Fixed an issue with Action Sequences not rendering in the Database.
