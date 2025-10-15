 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20408781 Edited 15 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved Physics to support non-traditional gravities (for use in "sidescroller" style games).

  • Upgraded AvaloniaUI.

  • Support drag/drop Animation elements.

  • Fixed an issue with random crashes, due to Switch Editors being visible.

  • Fixed an issue with invalid rank calculations.

  • Fixed an issue with crashes involving map changes (seen in 2D RPG Sample).

  • Fixed an issue with rendering of notes in database.

  • Fixed an issue with Action Sequences not rendering in the Database.

