News!

Due to an update to the version of Unity used in the compilation, several systems became misaligned.

Everything should be fine now, but please, if you notice anything unusual, don't hesitate to report it.

Fixes:

Fixed minor UI misalignments.

Fixed multiple issues in the opening scene that caused graphical glitches.

Corrected several translations.

Improvements:

Improved the Challenges section UI.

Added smooth mouse-wheel scrolling to the Challenges area (in addition to drag).

Increased from 40% to 50% the amount of resources kept when defeated in a run.

Changes:

Slightly reduced final level difficulty: enemies scale attack speed less per loop.

Infinite mode now starts with two natural structures instead of one.

Added a new starting card: "Pig" (available from the beginning; no unlock required) to ease the entry curve and increase strategic options.

More content and balance updates—plus extra cards and strategies—coming soon.









