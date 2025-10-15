Hello All!

Brendan here, sole developer of air star, and runner of all things dogma quest.

Thank you for playing air star.

Apologies for the lack of updates, and the negative reception of certain aspects of the game. Updating this has been on my mind for some time now.

I've seen a lot of feedback in the reviews for the game concerning the pacing among other things, and I have always thought this game could use some changes. It does pain me to see people unhappy with the game and without hope of change. I simple want people to enjoy the game, and so, I've tried to address their concern.

I've read all of the returns, the reviews, and the comments to my analysis video:

And I've come up with some changes that I believe fix a lot of the games problems.

The progression feels more challenging the entire time, and the upgrades feel more impactful. It overall feels a bit more fair, and a bit more balanced (and hopefully more beginner friendly!)

Here is the changelog:

Changes to round scaling (rounds are now faster and more concise) (BETTER PROGRESSION)

Belts are 2.5 times faster

Luggage gives 4 gold instead of 2

Luggage per round is doubled

Belt speed is now better tuned for a competitive experience through each wave

A fast-forward button was added for slow sections (or to keep on all the time!)

Level unlock order was updated to better support a natural difficulty progression

The tutorial now boots you out on wave 3

Daily reward does not cap, and it twice as beneficial

Star coins per round is doubled

Luggage and plane hit boxes are updated for simpler and more forgiving collision

The arc of the plane is now described with a line as you ready a throw, making it easier to target bags and understand what will happen

When targeting a high surface, the plane is thrown in a tall arc, making some of the belts in the game much more manageable

Level star round numbers are now present in the pause menu

Level star rounds are updated as such: 1 star -> round 5, 2 star -> round 15, 3 star -> round 35

Updated camera perspective

Shop options are more limited and varied per run

Achievements and Level Stars now save even if you do not end the run

The shop is now skipped when there is nothing to buy

A congrats page is shown when the 3rd star requirement round is met, you can continue on infinitely from there, or quite without saving to receive your star coins.

Many upgrades have been price adjusted to better fit into progression.

There are new pieces of luggage that are immune to slows, these expedited packages use a similar system to spawned luggage stacks, and increase in frequency over the course of a run

The version of the game has been update to patch a security vulnerability within Unity

I do read the comments, I do care about the game, and I don't want to have a game up that is less than expected.

Hopefully, all of these changes make for a better game. I am certainly more proud of it now than I was before and I think it should be more fun. Please let me know if there are any issues, and I'm sorry if you were unsatisfied with the game before!]

I had changed the price of the game to 2.99 because I saw reviews and otherwise negative feedback, and believed it to be providing less value than I thought. I never want to waste someone's time or make them feel cheated. Luckily most can just refund the game, but with the slow pacing people who gave it a chance could have been out of luck. With this fix I've increased the price back to its original state, but will still put in on deep sales.

If you have tried the game in the past and thought it just needed a little love, try it out again, and let me know what you think. (Try out the fast forward as well!)

Cheers,

Brendan

DogmaQuest