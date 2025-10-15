 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20408661 Edited 15 October 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed goals and balls being placed incorrectly on the training academy map for 6v6 and 5v5 fields.

